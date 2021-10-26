Mira Rajput drops festive make-up routine with tanned skin wearing 50k sharara set

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, delighted fans and followers on Instagram after posting her festive make-up routine with tanned skin. If you have also been travelling to the beaches like Mira, her video will definitely come in handy during the ongoing festive season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mira recently travelled to the Maldives with their husband Shahid Kapoor and her kids, Misha and Zain. The 27-year-old returned to Mumbai with a glorious tan and decided to tweak her make-up routine for the Karva Chauth festivities she attended at Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's house. She also shared the details of her make-up in the caption.

Revealing her full Karva Chauth look, which raked in several praises on social media, Mira talked about her festive make-up in the video. The 27-year-old also said, after returning from her holiday, she did not want to shy away from the sun-kissed look.

Watch her video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Karva Chauth 2021: Mira Rajput is a vision in pink sharara set

Mira captioned the photos, "Festive make-up with a holiday tan! *I wish I shot it properly and in better light, but I was busy having fun* You can tell how much someone enjoyed themselves on holiday by the extent of their sunburn. I came back to the start of the festive season and realised my usual make-up routine needed a tweak, and I wanted to play up the warmth rather than shy away from it. I'm enjoying the sun kissed look and one can look beautiful with any tone."

Here's what Mira did:

"Skin - Moisturised and how. Face, under-eye, lips and décolleté. This warrants a post of its own for after-sun care," she wrote in the post. For the base, Mira used a CC cream in the warmer shade, which she had never applied before, for natural coverage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additionally, Mira included blush to her routine to give the correct definition that accented the skins natural glow. And for eyes and lips, she mixed up some colours to get the right shade.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As for the dress that everyone loved, Mira wore a sharara set from designer Ridhi Mehra's label. She chose a deep fuchsia chiffon peplum-style kurta and sharara adorned with polka dot print and embroidered borders.

If you wish to include this look in your festive collection, we found the price details for you. The set costs ₹49,900.

Mira Rajput's sharara set. (ridhimehra.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, delighted fans and followers on Instagram after posting her festive make-up routine with tanned skin. If you have also been travelling to the beaches like Mira, her video will definitely come in handy during the ongoing festive season.

Mira recently travelled to the Maldives with their husband Shahid Kapoor and her kids, Misha and Zain. The 27-year-old returned to Mumbai with a glorious tan and decided to tweak her make-up routine for the Karva Chauth festivities she attended at Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's house. She also shared the details of her make-up in the caption.

Revealing her full Karva Chauth look, which raked in several praises on social media, Mira talked about her festive make-up in the video. The 27-year-old also said, after returning from her holiday, she did not want to shy away from the sun-kissed look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch her video here:

Mira captioned the photos, "Festive make-up with a holiday tan! *I wish I shot it properly and in better light, but I was busy having fun* You can tell how much someone enjoyed themselves on holiday by the extent of their sunburn. I came back to the start of the festive season and realised my usual make-up routine needed a tweak, and I wanted to play up the warmth rather than shy away from it. I'm enjoying the sun kissed look and one can look beautiful with any tone."

Here's what Mira did:

"Skin - Moisturised and how. Face, under-eye, lips and décolleté. This warrants a post of its own for after-sun care," she wrote in the post. For the base, Mira used a CC cream in the warmer shade, which she had never applied before, for natural coverage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additionally, Mira included blush to her routine to give the correct definition that accented the skins natural glow. And for eyes and lips, she mixed up some colours to get the right shade.

As for the dress that everyone loved, Mira wore a sharara set from designer Ridhi Mehra's label. She chose a deep fuchsia chiffon peplum-style kurta and sharara adorned with polka dot print and embroidered borders.

If you wish to include this look in your festive collection, we found the price details for you. The set costs ₹49,900.

|#+|

What do you think of Mira's outfit and her make-up game?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter