Mira Rajput in 23k co-ord crop top and pants mixes comfort with style

Mira Rajput Kapoor recently shared a picture of herself wearing a front knot crop shirt and high-waist pants. The price of the outfit is ₹23k. Her look is a mix of comfort and style.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 09:17 AM IST
Mira Rajput in 23k co-ord crop top and pants mixes comfort with style(Instagram/@mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput Kapoor has an elegant sartorial sense, and there is no denying that. The mother-of-two has honed a classic sense of style that often reflects in all her clothes, be it on the red carpet or a work-from-home attire. Classic lehengas, ruffled saris and chic co-ord ensembles sum up her inspiring wardrobe, proving she can slay in any outfit.

Recently, Mira shared a picture of herself dressed in a stunning cranberry ensemble on Instagram. The outfit was from the shelves of the clothing brand APZ and screamed of their signature co-ord and comfort styling.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor’s stepmother Supriya Pathak turns chef, Mira Rajput posts photo

The ensemble featured a silk crop shirt with a button-up front and knot on the waistline. The shirt also had crisp collars and long sleeves with pleated details and gathered hems. Mira paired it with a pair of cranberry colour trousers in Italian silk. The high-waisted pants had pleated details on the front and a flowy silhouette. The shirt and pants together provided a luxe vibe.

The 26-year-old combined her co-ords with statement-worthy silver earrings adorned with Ruby stones and freshwater pearls. She also wore a stone-studded bracelet on her hand. Minimal accessories took the voguish outfit up by a notch.

For her hairdo, Mira simply her tresses open in a middle parting. She opted for glowing skin, berry-toned lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, a light hint of blush, on-fleek eyebrows and sleek eyeliner to glam up her look.

Coming back to the outfit, the Soie knot shirt and silk pants, a mix of glamour and comfort, are a perfect look for the summer. If you wish to add Mira’s ensemble to your wardrobe, we have some news for you. The Soie knot shirt is priced at 15,210, and the pants are worth 7,840. The shirt and pants together would cost 23,050.

The Soie knot shirt (shopapz.com)
The silk pants (shopapz.com)

Mira has often made our jaws drop the floor with her collection of timeless ensembles. Scroll ahead for a closer look at some of Mira’s recent outfits:

Mira and Shahid Kapoor got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on July 7, 2015. They are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.

