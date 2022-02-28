Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mira Rajput is ‘formality or festivity’ fashion goals in 30k chiffon saree

Mira Rajput lays fashion cues to slay ‘any level of formality or festivity’ in a ₹30k vibrant floral chiffon saree and we are in awe of her sultry ethnic look in these viral pictures
Mira Rajput is ‘formality or festivity’ fashion goals in 30k chiffon saree (Instagram/mira.kapoor)
Updated on Feb 28, 2022 05:19 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

We have all grown up trying varied sarees from our mother's ethnic closet and Mira Rajput is no different as she took the love for the six yards of elegance from her mommy and served a smoking hot look in a floral chiffon saree at a family function recently. Out to attend a day wedding, Mira laid fashion cues to slay “any level of formality or festivity” in the vibrant floral chiffon saree and we are in awe of her sultry traditional style.

Taking to her social media handle, Mira shared a video and a slew of pictures that gave fans and fashion enthusiasts a glimpse of her sartorial elegance which instantly left one and al swooning. The pictures and video featured Mira dolled up in a chiffon saree that came in pastel pink base and sported multi-coloured floral motifs printed all over.

Setting us dreaming of a magical summer soiree in the symphony of blush hues and motifs borrowed from lush gardens, Mira teamed the breezy chiffon saree with a cut sleeves blouse to raise the hotness quotient. She completed her attire with a pair of bling heels to ace the party vibe.

Leaving her silky tresses open down her shoulders, Mira accessorised her look with a silver bracelet, a statement polki neckpiece, a royal blue clutch purse and a pair of stylish sunglasses. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Mira amplified the glam quotient by opting for a dewy makeup look that included rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner streaks, pink eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows. 

Striking elegant poses for the camera, Mira set the Internet on fire. She captioned the pictures, “Was there a more appropriate time to use the caption ‘Sari not sorry’ ? If I had to wear one kind of outfit to an occasion that required any level of formality or festivity, it would be a chiffon sari. #gotitfrommymama (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer, Anita Dongre’s eponymous brand that boasts of an affinity for indigenous craft tradition coupled with a modern aesthetic, luxurious designs that leave unforgettable impressions, exquisite ensembles and handcrafted jewellery. The saree originally costs 30,500 on the designer website.

 

Mira Rajput's chiffon saree from Anita Dongre   (anitadongre.com)

 

Sarees, with their luxurious lustre, have been a celebrity-favourite for formal or semi-formal outings, especially since the past year, and giving fashion enthusiasts a crash course on styling them the ultra glam way but with a sexy touch to ethnic wear is Mira Rajput whose latest look encourages us to elevate our saree wardrobe asap this summer season.

