Mira Rajput's co-ord shirt and shorts worth 16k prove she is still in beach mode, see pics

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, is still not out of the Maldives state of mind. She took to Instagram on Tuesday to post pictures of herself dressed in beach-ready attire. The 27-year-old posed in a cosy corner at her home wearing a co-ord printed shirt and shorts set that is perfect for enjoying a day out on the beach or running errands on a hot summer day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mira shared photos of herself wearing a pretty co-ord ensemble for an at-home photoshoot. She captioned her post, "Seek the light." She sat under the light in an aesthetic corner of her home and posed dreamily for the clicks, looking effortless as always.

The co-ord printed set Mira chose for her at-home shoot is from the shelves of the clothing label Saaksha and Kinni. The shirt and the shorts come adorned in whimsical prints and will cost you less than ₹20k. Scroll ahead to see Mira's pictures and how she styled the set.

Take a look at Mira's post:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ASLO READ | Mira Rajput drops festive make-up routine with tanned skin in ₹50k sharara

The collared button-up shirt features a multi-coloured swiggle print, full sleeves, and button-up cuffs. Mira teamed the satin top with a pair of matching swiggle print high waisted shorts.

The shorts come with side pockets. Mira tucked the shirt inside the bottoms to give her outfit an elegant touch.

Mira's swiggle printed shirt and shorts set is available on Saaksha and Kinni's website. Including the pair in your closet will cost you ₹16,000. The shirt is worth ₹9,000, and the shorts are available for ₹7,000.

The swiggle printed shirt and shorts set. (saakshakinni.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mira styled the beach-ready attire with coral blue nail paint, a sleek top knot, nude lip shade, and a bare face. If you are travelling to the beach any time soon, Mira's look should be on your radar. It will help you stand out from the crowd and serve an effortless fashion moment.

Earlier, Mira had posted a festive make-up routine with tanned skin and delighted her fans. She posted a video with all the details. Take a look here:

Mira Rajput is married to Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor. The two tied the knot in 2015 and have two kids, Misha and Zain.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter