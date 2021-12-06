Mira Rajput's date look with Shahid Kapoor in leather shirt and pants gives us Catwoman vibes

Leather fever is taking over Bollywood, and almost everyone is embracing this style with open arms. Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, who has proven she is a fashionista to look out for more than once, also jumped on the leather bandwagon but with her own twist. Her latest pictures are proof.

Mira stepped out for dinner with Shahid Kapoor on Sunday night and took to Instagram to share pictures of her look for the date. The mother-of-two chose all-black pleather (plastic leather) ensemble for the occasion and gave us major Catwoman vibes in it. She shared pictures of herself posing in front of the mirror and selfies with Shahid to give her followers a glimpse of the outfit.

"Dine and Dash #pleatherplease," Mira captioned the Instagram post. Her outfit for the dinner date is from the shelves of the contemporary label Gauge 81, and her accessories are from Amina Muaddi and Misho Designs. Keep scrolling to see Mira's look and find how she styled it.

See the photos here:

The pictures show Mira dressed in a full-sleeve pleather button-down shirt, which Mira tucked inside her bottoms. The collared top comes with a plunging neckline, fitted silhouette, and closed cuffs. High-waisted pleather pants featuring skin-tight fitting, belt hoops and cropped hem completed the outfit.

Mira wore the ensemble with standout accessories, including pointed ruby stilettos adorned with embellishments. The 27-year-old also chose statement gold rings and a broad metallic watch.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor on their dinner date.

Side parted wavy locks, glowing skin, glossy pink lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, and blushed cheeks rounded off Mira's glam picks.

With the winter season upon us, Mira's outfit should definitely inspire you to pick leather looks to upgrade your wardrobe. You can even choose to wear her ensemble and make heads turn at any party this holiday season. Just pair it with some glamorous boots, minimal accessories and a trench coat.

