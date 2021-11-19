Mira Rajput in floral mini dress spruces up her weekend wardrobe, it costs 3k

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, is not getting over spring vibes anytime soon, and her latest look for a glamorous shoot is proof. The 27-year-old has a wide collection of floral dresses, suitable for any occasion. Recently, she shot for an advertisement wearing another swoon-worthy mini-ensemble replete with floral patterns and got a nod from the fashion police.

Celebrity stylist Delna Nallaseth took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of Mira wearing a pretty floral dress. Channelling the love for floral attires, the mother-of-two wore the ensemble for an advertisement.

Mira's mini number has all the makings of a winning look: a playful floral print and a fitted silhouette. It is from the shelves of the clothing label Urban Suburban. You may want to check it out if you're in the mood to spruce up your weekend wardrobe. Keep scrolling to see the photos.

The short floral dress features a sewn-in wrapover with ties at the waist, black-white-red floral patterns, a cowl effect in the front, full sleeves with padded shoulders, and a side zip fastening.

The fitted skirt of the ensemble comes with pleats and tiny slits on both sides, which added a glamorous touch and made it a party-ready look.

Screenshot from Mira Rajput's advertisement.

Mira's dress, called Pink Floral Wraparound short dress, is available on the Urban Suburban website. If you wish to include it in your collection, it is available for ₹2,899.

The price of Mira Rajput's dress.

Mira ditched jewels with the floral look and rounded it off with pink and black strappy peep-toe heels. She left her silky tresses open in a side parting, and for glam, chose glowing skin, pink lip shade, and blushed cheeks.

Apart from posting fashionable looks on the gram, Mira also shares her skincare routine. On Thursday, she revealed all the skincare products she uses for her night-time routine.

Screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram story.

Mira said she uses "cold-pressed sesame oil for the knees and elbows to nourish the joints" during winters. She also uses A2 ghee for the feet soles to "promote sound deep sleep and Ojas restoring", and lip balm to keep the moisture locked in the lips to prevent chapping.

