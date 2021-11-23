Loved Mira Rajput's floral strappy dress in loved-up pic with Shahid Kapoor? It costs 5k

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput's love affair with pretty summer dresses is far from over. Winters may have arrived, but the star is still flaunting her eclectic collection and giving us summer styling tips. Her recent loved-up picture with Shahid in which she wore a sleeveless floral number is proof of the same.

Mira recently kickstarted a parampara series inspired by Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as a joke on her Instagram page. She has been sharing pictures with her family members in the series, and the first one was with Shahid. "Shall we frame this in life size for the living room while I fix your tie on a stool? #parampara," Mira captioned the photo.

The couple struck a loved-up pose in the gorgeous picture and looked adorable while doing so. Mira wore an orange floral dress in the photo from the shelves of the clothing label Summer Somewhere. If you wish to buy this ensemble, we even found the price details for you. Scroll ahead to know all the details.

The dress features a cowl neckline, thin straps, a figure-skimming silhouette to flatter the mother-of-two kid's curves, and gentle ruching on the side. The eye-catching floral print in white and asymmetric ruffled hemline elevated the simple look of the summer-ready attire.

Mira wore the ensemble with minimal jewels to keep in touch with the simple aesthetic of her look. She wore statement earrings and a ring. Side parted curly locks, glowing skin, nude lip shade, mascara-laden lashes, sleek eyeliner, and blushed cheeks rounded off the beauty picks.

Keen on adding this clothing item to your collection? Well, it is currently available on the Summer Somewhere website. Called the Rio Dress, it is worth ₹5,590.

The Rio Dress. (summersomewhereshop.com)

Mira Rajput's love for summer dresses convinced us to stall the plan of packing them up during the chilly weather. You can easily translate them into your fall wardrobe by wearing a trench coat, boots and scarf with a slip dress.

What do you think of Mira's look?

