Mira Rajput sets Shahid Kapoor swooning over her 'magic' in abstract print dress

Ahead of Valentine’s month, Cupid is already at work and shooting love arrows between Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput which instills our faith in romance. However, a larger part of this romantic vibe was contributed by Mira’s abstract print dress which the diva flaunted recently from her Goa vacay and Shahid could not keep calm.

Taking to her social media handle, Mira gave netizens a glimpse of her holiday at Tulum Goa and her pictures in the sultry dress by the beachside were enough to set the Internet on fire. Donning an abstract print bustier and draped skirt, Mira let the picturesque landscape wash her down and even Shahid could not help but throw mushiness in the air like confetti.

Mira’s blue and red chiffon dress came with an abstract print bustier, abstract print draped and part hand micropleated asymmetric skirt. Featuring strap detailing and a low neckline to amp up the hotness quotient, the ensemble sealed the luxe-boho vibe.

The garment could be styled with heels for parties but Mira opted for a pair of cream coloured flat footwear to nail the casual beachy look. Pulling back her luscious tresses into a bun, Mira wore neutral tones makeup with a nude lipstick shade and filled in eyebrows.

Accessorising her look with a delicate gold neckpiece, a ring and a bracelet, Mira posed in the backdrop of palm trees, a lush green hillside and boats rocking on the ocean yonder. “Look for the magic in every moment (sic),” Mira captioned the pictures.

Quick to respond, Shahid commented, “I see it in your eyes (sic)” and fans were left hunting for their own Cupid.

Shahid Kapoor's comment on Mira Rajput's picture (Instagram/mira.kapoor)

Mira’s dress is credited to Indian fashion label Saaksha & Kinni that boasts of bold prints, metal and stone embroidery techniques and love of Indian fabrics like chanderi. The abstract print bustier with hand micropleated asymmetric skirt originally costs ₹8,000.00 – ₹20,000.00 on their designer website.

Mira Rajput's chiffon ensemble from Saaksha & Kinni (saakshakinni.com)

We can’t wait to add this modern look to our vacay closet. What about you?

