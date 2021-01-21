Mira Rajput savours 'last sunset' of Goa trip with Shahid Kapoor, but Masaba Gupta wants to see her dress
- Mira Rajput has shared new pictures from her Goa vacation with Shahid Kapoor. See her latest posts here.
Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, has shared new pictures from their Goa vacation. Mira mentioned in one of her posts that the trip would soon be coming to an end.
Sharing a picture of herself on Instagram, Mira made a reference to the popular TV show Schitt's Creek in her caption. "Gossip is the Devil’s telephone. Best to just hang up. No Schitt I had to do this at The Postcard Hotel, Moira," she wrote, next to a picture that showed her wearing a white top, partially obscured by a large umbrella.
Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta commented, "Showwwww me the dress full!" On Instagram Stories, Mira shared a picture of an empty plate, noting in her caption that she had polished off the eggless pancakes that were on it. She also shared a picture of the sunset, mentioning in her caption that it was the 'last' one of the trip.
Mira has shared several pictures from the vacation. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram Stories to share a couple of videos and a picture. Her first video gave her nearly 2.5 million followers a glimpse of her surroundings. Mira was lounging on a chair, with the vast sea in front of her. In her second post, Mira gave a shout-out to the 'best coffee in Goa'. In her third post, Mira shared a glimpse of her breakfast sandwich.
Earlier, she had shared a couple of selfies which showed her wearing a printed top and large sunglasses. "You can call me Jasmine," Mira had captioned her first post from Goa, shared earlier this week.
Also read: Mira Rajput's latest Goa pics will give you wanderlust and make you hungry, but still no Shahid Kapoor
However, Shahid hasn't featured in any of her posts. The couple are parents to two children -- daughter Misha and son Zain.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana Khan shows off her jewellery collection in blingy new pic, see here
- Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, has shared a new picture on Instagram Stories, showing off her necklace collection.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant’s niece shares unseen photos from family album on his birth anniversary
- Sushant Singh Rajput's niece, Mallika Singh, shared precious memories with him on his birth anniversary. She said that she misses him ‘more than (he) can ever imagine’.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput savours 'last sunset' of Goa trip with Shahid Kapoor, see pic
- Mira Rajput has shared new pictures from her Goa vacation with Shahid Kapoor. See her latest posts here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut slams Twitter for justifying restriction of her account
- Kangana Ranaut criticised Twitter after a representative justified temporary restriction of her account, citing her now-deleted anti-Tandav tweet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil didn't want to play Priyanka’s dad as they were once offered romantic films
- Anil Kapoor was sceptical about playing Priyanka Chopra's father in Dil Dhadakne Do, as they were offered films as a romantic pair in the past. His son, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, convinced him to take up the role.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna poses in 'birthday suit', Disha Patani is in awe
- Actor Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna, has shared a special post on her 28th birthday, and Disha Patani is in awe. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol opens up on her parents' separation when she was four-and-a-half years old
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun works out with baby son Arik in new video, says he's 'starting young'
- Actor Arjun Rampal has shared a new video with his son, Arik. His partner, Gabriella Demetriades, loves it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paparazzi congratulate Varun on upcoming wedding with Natasha, watch his reply
- Varun Dhawan evaded commenting on his upcoming wedding with Natasha Dalal in Alibaug when photographers congratulated him. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Renuka says kids were discouraged to play with her after her parents’ divorce
- Renuka Shahane, whose parents separated when she was eight years old, was ostracised by other children because she came from a 'broken family'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India Lockdown: Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar in Madhur Bhandarkar's next
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant Singh Rajput's last co-star Sanjana Sanghi says she misses him everyday
- Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last co-star, Sanjana Sanghi, has paid tribute to him on his birth anniversary on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor on fights with Saif Ali Khan: ‘He always says sorry'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka gets emotional on his birth anniversary
- Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh paid an emotional tribute to him on his birth anniversary. She appealed to him to respond as the 'eventuality of (his) silence is too loud to bear'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swara Bhasker's blunt advice for aspiring actors: 'It's hard, have a plan B'
- Actor Swara Bhasker has said that it is advisable to have a plan B in place before aspiring actors attempt to realise their Bollywood dreams.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox