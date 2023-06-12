Mira Rajput's neon sweater and flared denim combo spells effortless chic for vacation looks

Mira Rajput, the fashionable wife of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, has emerged as a style icon. Her Instagram is a fashion haven, featuring captivating photoshoots that showcase her sun-kissed allure in bodycon dresses and ethnic elegance in embellished lehengas. Every post she shares leaves her followers in awe. In her latest vacation diary, Mira stuns in a chic sweater and denim combo, offering irresistible fashion inspiration. Her impeccable sense of style continues to captivate. With Mira's sartorial choices, she effortlessly sets the bar high for fashion enthusiasts. Prepare to be mesmerized as we delve into her latest fashion escapades. (Also read: Mira Rajput dons a simply chic salwar suit for dreamy pics, fan calls her Poonam from Shahid Kapoor's film Vivah )

Mira Rajput's Chic look in Neon Sweater and Denim

Mira Rajput stuns in a chic sweater and denim combo, offering irresistible fashion inspiration. (Instagram/@mira.kapoor)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This Sunday, Mira delighted her fans with a weekend treat by sharing a series of pictures on Instagram captioned, "Hello from the Hills." The actress is seen enjoying quality time with her family in Mussorie. Her vacation wardrobe effortlessly blends style and comfort, making it truly drool-worthy. The simplicity of her look resonated with her fans, garnering over 100k likes and numerous comments praising her beauty and style. Let's take a look at her pictures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Opting for comfort, Mira embraced a relaxed yet trendy style. She selected an oversized neon-coloured knitted sweater with a round neck and full sleeves as her focal point. Complementing the sweater, she paired it with flared blue denim jeans. Her choice of accessories included a golden necklace with a large pendant, a black smartwatch, oversized black sunglasses, silver rings on her fingers, and white sneakers. Mira effortlessly combined comfort and fashion, creating a stylish and chic ensemble for her vacation.

Mira embraced a minimalistic approach to her makeup, enhancing her natural beauty. She opted for a nude eyeshadow, accentuated with a subtle winged eyeliner. Her cheeks were delicately flushed with a touch of blush, adding a soft and fresh glow to her complexion. For her lips, she chose a lovely shade of pink lipstick, adding a pop of colour to her overall look. Complementing her makeup, Mira styled her hair in a side-parted layered hairstyle, completing her effortlessly chic appearance.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}