Mira Rajput begins Holi with stunning pics of chilling in swimsuits during beach holiday with Shahid Kapoor. See inside

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife, Mira Rajput, recently escaped the busy city life of Mumbai to go on a holiday. The couple chose a beach destination to relax and have been uploading photos from their vacation on Instagram. On the occasion of Holi, March 8, Mira took to her official account and shared several snippets featuring pictures of a beautiful sunrise, herself dressed in stylish swimsuits and the outdoor gym by the sea where she worked out. She also wished her followers a very Happy Holi with a video. Keep scrolling to see Mira's posts.

Mira Rajput's Holi looked like this

On Wednesday, Mira Rajput kickstarted her Holi 2023 celebrations by sharing snippets from her holiday with Shahid Kapoor on Instagram. Mira captioned the post, "[Sunny] Vibe. So where's sunny?" It features a picture of Mira standing on the beach while looking over the sunrise, dressed in a floral-printed white swimsuit. She shared a few more images of the sun rising on a cloudy day and a click of her legs with an 'Off duty' straw hat placed on top while chilling by the sea. Mira also wished her fans Happy Holi and updated that she lost her sunglasses in the waves. "Lost my fave sunnies in the waves. Waves were great. But so were the glasses," Mira wrote as the caption of her goofy selfie.

Regarding the swimsuits Mira chose for the beach holiday, she wore a white floral monokini and a red wine-coloured bikini set. The first look shows Mira dressed in a white swimsuit featuring a green-coloured floral print, thin shoulder straps, a backless detail, high-leg cut-outs, a ribbon tie on the back, and a fitted silhouette. She styled it with open curly beach waves.

The second look shows Mira wearing a wine red-coloured bikini featuring a top with broad shoulder straps, a ribbed design, an asymmetric hem, and a plunging neckline. She styled the swimsuit with tinted sunglasses, nude lip shade, and a messy hairdo.

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot on July 7, 2015, at an intimate ceremony in Gurugram, Haryana. The couple has two kids, a daughter Misha Kapoor and a son Zain Kapoor.