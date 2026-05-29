Miss Grand International All Stars contestants win hearts as they walk make-up free during a pageant round: ‘So cool’

Beauty pageantry is often defined by stunning makeup, designer gowns, statement jewellery, and elaborate hairdos. However, Miss Grand International changed the game when they added an All Stars Bare Face Challenge round during this year's competition.

Miss Grand International All Stars contestants walk without makeup on stage.

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According to the pageant, the Bare Face Challenge brought a refreshing, stripped-back moment to the Miss Grand International All Stars competition, making it one of the most talked-about segments so far. Here's what happened.

Miss Grand International hosts a bare face round

During the bare face round, the Miss Grand International All Stars contestants, dressed in stunning gowns, had their makeup and hair done backstage before walking onto the grand stage. On stage, several chairs were placed together, where the beauty queens were asked to sit, and later on, they removed their entire makeup in front of the people present there and the live audience watching from their homes.

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{{^usCountry}} After removing their makeup, the Miss Grand International All Stars contestants confidently walked the stage, showcasing their natural beauty. This message states that while makeup is wonderful, our natural appearance is equally remarkable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After removing their makeup, the Miss Grand International All Stars contestants confidently walked the stage, showcasing their natural beauty. This message states that while makeup is wonderful, our natural appearance is equally remarkable. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} How did the internet react? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How did the internet react? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This is one of the most talked-about challenges of the competition so far. Instagram users flooded the comments section with praises for the women. One user wrote, “They are all soooooo beautiful.” Another user commented, “Angels! Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.” Someone else wrote, “This is so cool. Loved it.” About Miss Grand International All Stars {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is one of the most talked-about challenges of the competition so far. Instagram users flooded the comments section with praises for the women. One user wrote, “They are all soooooo beautiful.” Another user commented, “Angels! Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.” Someone else wrote, “This is so cool. Loved it.” About Miss Grand International All Stars {{/usCountry}}

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Miss Grand International All Stars was introduced as an additional competition separate from the annual Miss Grand International edition. The competition emphasises inclusivity, inviting “beauty queens from any pageant,” not solely previous MGI contestants. The format is more focused on Miss Grand International's veterans.

The finale night of the Miss Grand International All Stars pageant is set for May 30. It will be hosted in Thailand. Alexia Nuñez from the Philippines is currently leading the vote for the World's Choice Award at the Miss Grand International All Stars. She is a wellness and sustainability advocate, creative entrepreneur, and beauty queen representing the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the Miss Grand International is quite different from the All Stars competition. In 2026, it will be the 14th edition of the international beauty pageant. It will be held in October 2026 in India. Emma Tiglao of the Philippines will crown her successor at the end of the event.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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