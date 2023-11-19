Miss Universe 2023 LIVE blog: Shweta Sharda from India makes it to the semi finals
Miss Universe 2023 LIVE updates: India's representative at the pageant, 23-year-old Shweta Sharda, has made it to the semi-finals of 72nd Miss Universe | Watch
The 72nd Miss Universe has kicked off with great pomp, show and glamour as it started at 6:30 AM IST on Sunday, November 19 with contestants from 90 countries competing for the prestigious title. Former Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo and TV personality Jeannie Mai are hosting the beauty pageant with Maria Menounos, making it the first time that the pageant has had an exclusively all-female hosting team.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 19 Nov 2023 08:03 AM
Check out this list of official 72nd MISS UNIVERSE Competition's TOP 20 contestants including India and Pakistan
Say hello to your official 72nd MISS UNIVERSE competition's TOP 20 finalists as they glitter in gorgeous dresses by Clarisse Designs, the official Miss Universe pageant wear sponsor.
- Sun, 19 Nov 2023 07:58 AM
Miss Universe 2023: Watch as Pakistan makes it to Top 20
Pakistan makes history at Miss Universe 2023 as Erica Robin makes it to Top 20. Watch!
- Sun, 19 Nov 2023 07:55 AM
Is Pakistan disowning its first ever Miss Universe contestant? Here's why Erica Robin is facing backlash
Contestant Erica Robin from Karachi is facing immense backlash ahead of Pakistan's debut at the Miss Universe beauty pageant. Here's why
- Sun, 19 Nov 2023 07:54 AM
Miss Universe contestant Qi Jia from China withdraws from competition, here’s why
Qi Jia, the Chinese representative, will not be able to compete in Miss Universe 2023 due to missing out on pre-finale competitions. Click here to know the reason why
- Sun, 19 Nov 2023 07:52 AM
Miss Universe pageant eliminates age restrictions for the first time in history. All details here
Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel's announcement during New York Fashion Week 2024 marks a historic moment, as the pageant eliminates its upper age limit. Click here to know more
- Sun, 19 Nov 2023 07:50 AM
Miss Universe 2023: Meet the two transgender participants whose win can make history
Miss Universe 2023 opens new chapter with transgender inclusion and if either of the two transwomen emerge victorious, they will make history to don the crown. Click here to know all about them
- Sun, 19 Nov 2023 07:49 AM
Miss Universe 2023: Shweta Sharda embodies strength and beauty with her awe-inspiring look in National Costume round
Shweta Sharda, India's representative, showcased the essence of a modern Indian woman with her stunning appearance at the Miss Universe National Costume Round. Click here to know more
- Sun, 19 Nov 2023 07:47 AM
Miss Universe 2023: Who is Shweta Sharda? Here's all that you need to know
Shweta Sharda will be representing India at this year's Miss Universe pageant. Shweta – a 23-year-old model from Chandigarh – won the prestigious Miss Diva Universe title this year. The pageant took place in Mumbai, and she succeeded Divita Rai. Shweta shifted to Mumbai with her mother at the age of 16 to make a career in modelling. Shweta has made silver screen appearances on several reality shows. She has appeared in Dance India Dance, Dance Deewane, and Dance Plus. Shweta also used to work as a choreographer in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Shweta holds a bachelor's degree from Indira Gandhi National Open University and she won the Miss Diva 2023 title this year. Click here to know more
- Sun, 19 Nov 2023 07:43 AM
