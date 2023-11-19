The 72nd Miss Universe has kicked off with great pomp, show and glamour as it started at 6:30 AM IST on Sunday, November 19 with contestants from 90 countries competing for the prestigious title. Former Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo and TV personality Jeannie Mai are hosting the beauty pageant with Maria Menounos, making it the first time that the pageant has had an exclusively all-female hosting team.

Miss India Shweta Sharda takes part in the national costume competition at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in San Salvador. Miss Universe 2023 LIVE blog: Shweta Sharda from India makes it to the semi finals (AP)