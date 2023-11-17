Miss Universe 2023: One of the largest fashion events is about to happen and we cannot keep calm already. The most-awaited 72nd Miss Universe Pageant is set to take place on November 18 and the world is waiting with bated breath to welcome the next Miss Universe – succeeding R'Bonney Gabriel from the United States. According to the organisers, the contestants will be judged based on several metrics – personal statements, in-depth interviews and presentations in evening gowns and swimwear. Based on that, the contestants will be competing for the coveted title. The pageant will take place in El Salvador and will see contestants from 90 countries competing for the prestigious title. Miss Universe 2023: Who is Shweta Sharda? Here's all that you need to know(Instagram/@shwetasharda24)

Shweta Sharda will be representing India at this year's Miss Universe pageant. Shweta – a 23-year-old model from Chandigarh – won the prestigious Miss Diva Universe title this year. The pageant took place in Mumbai, and she succeeded Divita Rai. Shweta shifted to Mumbai with her mother at the age of 16 to make a career in modelling. Shweta has made silver screen appearances on several reality shows. She has appeared in Dance India Dance, Dance Deewane, and Dance Plus. Shweta also used to work as a choreographer in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Shweta holds a bachelor's degree from Indira Gandhi National Open University, and she won the Miss Diva 2023 title this year.

Shweta introduced herself and the country with a loud roar at this year's Miss Universe pageant and was applauded by fans from everywhere. " Here comes your LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2023 Shweta Sharda," shared the official Instagram handle of Miss Diva.

In India, the final competition of Miss Universe pageant can be viewed in Miss Universe's YouTube channel and X account starting at 6:30 AM on November 19, according to Indian Standard Time. In the United States, Telemundo channel will stream the event in Spanish, and the Roku channel will also provide streaming access.

