Miss Universe 2023: When and where to watch, who is representing India and what sets this year's competition apart

Attention fashion and beauty enthusiasts! The highly anticipated 72nd annual Miss Universe pageant is just around the corner and the excitement is building as we eagerly await the crowning of the new Miss Universe. Taking place in El Salvador on November 18, this global beauty pageant will see contestants from 90 different countries vie for the coveted title to succeed R'Bonney Gabriel from the United States. Organisers have revealed that the next Miss Universe will be chosen through a series of events, including personal statements, in-depth interviews and presentations in evening gowns and swimwear. Miss Universe 2023: When and where to watch, who is representing India and more(AP)

The prestigious pageant will be hosted by TV presenters Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Maria Menounos, as well as former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo. Adding to the glamour, the event will feature a live musical performance by legendary 12-time Grammy winner John Legend. The world will be on the edge of its seat as the next global beauty queen is crowned on this exciting night of glamour and talent. Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Miss Universe pageant will have two trans women contestants this year for the first time in history )

Where will Miss Universe 2023 be held?

El Salvador has been chosen to host Miss Universe this year. The event will take place in San Salvador, the capital of El Salvador, at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena, which can accommodate 13,000 people.

When and where to watch the Miss Universe 2023?'

The national costume competition will take place on November 16 at 9:00 p.m. EST, after the preliminary competition on November 15 at 8:00 p.m. EST. This year's event is noteworthy for its collaboration with Live Bash, a platform that will be livestreaming both competitions. Telemundo will air it in Spanish in the US, while The Roku Channel will offer streaming access for it. Indian viewers will be able to watch the final competition on Miss Universe's YouTube channel and X account starting at 6:30 am on November 19, as per Indian Standard Time.

Who is representing India in Miss Universe 2023?

Shweta Sharda will represent India at the 72nd Miss Universe contest. The 2023 Miss Diva Universe winner, a 22-year-old model and dancer, hails from Chandigarh. She moved to Mumbai with her mother when she was sixteen. Shweta completed her undergraduate studies at the Indira Gandhi National Open University. She has participated in a number of popular TV reality shows like Dance Deewane, Dance Plus and Dance India Dance. Apart from participating in reality shows, she has also been signed as a choreographer by Jhalak Dikhlaja.

What is special about Miss Universe 2023?

This year's Miss Universe pageant has special significance as it marks groundbreaking changes in the organisation's history, highlighting a commitment to progress and inclusivity. Breaking barriers at the upcoming Miss Universe competition are Maria Camila Avella Montañez from Colombia and Michelle Cohn from Guatemala, who will be the first mothers and married women to compete in the pageant.

Their participation marks a significant shift, challenging stereotypes and reshaping the perception of what it means to be a Miss Universe contestant. Moreover, Rikkie Valerie Kollé from the Netherlands and Marina Machete from Portugal will make history as the second and third trans women to take part in Miss Universe, following in the footsteps of Angela Ponce, who represented Spain in 2018. Another historic event will be Pakistan's first participation in the Miss Universe pageant, where Erica Robin will represent the country.

