Miss Universe 2023: Shweta Sharda embodies strength and beauty with her awe-inspiring look in National Costume round

The 72nd Miss Universe Pageant officially kicked off with the Preliminary Gala on Wednesday, November 15. India's representative, Shweta Sharda, dazzled the crowd with her mesmerising appearance, wearing an exquisitely embroidered gold ensemble that will surely leave you in awe. The 85 contestants vying to become the next Miss Universe succeeding R'Bonney Gabriel paraded first in their swimsuits and then in their glamorous gowns for the National Costume Round. To add to the excitement of this nerve-wracking evening, the contestants and the audience will have to wait for the result of this important first round, which will be announced during the final on Saturday 18 November. While we're rooting for Shweta Sharda to win, let's take a closer look at her stunning appearance. (Also read: Miss Universe 2023: When and where to watch, who is representing India and what sets this year's competition apart ) Miss Universe 2023: Shweta Sharda's regal look shines in National Costume round

What Shweta Sharda wore for National Costume competition

Representing India at the National Constume Round, 22-year-old Shweta Sharda wore a regal embroidered blouse paired with a heavily embellished traditional skirt designed by Nidhi Yasha. Her ensemble serves as a metaphor for a nation that has weathered the storms and has emerged even stronger than before. Resembling an armoured goddess, the outfit celebrates the diversity, integrity and indomitable spirit of the Indian people. The caption accompanying Shweta Sharda's Instagram photos elaborated on this vision.

A harmonious blend of tenderness and strength is achieved through the technical bodice and strong shoulders, which emphasise the feminine figure. As the lotus is India's national flower, the headdress, a lotus halo, represents the coexistence of the country's many religions and cultures. Carefully detailed peacock feather embroidery transforms the lower part of the outfit into a mystical golden peacock, India's national bird. With a flowing organza skirt and a dramatic long trail that artfully balances the structured torso, the costume's design plays with contrasts.

Assisted by make-up artist Bhagyashree Tanwar, Shweta wore a golden shimmering eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, smudged kajal, mascara capped lashes, darkened eyebrows, contoured cheeks, a tint of blush, luminous highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. With the help of hairstylist Palakh Hingorani, she styled her lush locks into soft curls and left them open at the middle, cascading beautifully down her shoulders and complementing her head-turning look. Her overall appearance is a true testament to India's ability to thrive in diversity and find harmony in its beautiful paradoxes.

Shweta Sharda reflected the essence of a modern Indian woman - strong, resilient and determined - as she graced the stage in this wonderful masterpiece. India's national costume demonstrated the nation's growth and contemporary identity while showcasing its rich cultural heritage.

We eagerly anticipate witnessing how she commands the runway in the upcoming days and secures the coveted title of Miss Universe. As we keep our fingers crossed and cheer for Shweta Sharda, remember to tune in to the final round of Miss Universe on the YouTube channel and X account, starting at 6:30 am on November 19, according to IST.