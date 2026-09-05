Miss World 2026: Indian contestant Nikita Porwal concludes her journey in the top 40

The finale of the 75th Anniversary edition of Miss World is taking place at Nha Trang, Vietnam, on the evening of September 5, where Indian contestant Nikita Porwal has concluded her journey in the top 40.

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The pageant began on August 9 with 111 participants from around the globe, who competed against each other in a series of challenges held across Thailand. Representing India, Nikita made it all the way to the finale but did not manage to make the cut in the top 20. However, her achievement on the global stage is still noteworthy.

The news of Nikita concluding her journey at the Miss World 2026 pageant is shared by Femina Miss India on Instagram, with the caption, “@nikitaporwal_ concludes her 73rd Miss World journey among the Top 40, continuing India’s remarkable streak of placing at eight consecutive editions of Miss World.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Nikita, you carried India with grace, conviction and heart on one of the world’s biggest stages. From every moment you gave us to every cheer you brought home — thank you for representing us so beautifully. India is proud of you, always.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Nikita, you carried India with grace, conviction and heart on one of the world’s biggest stages. From every moment you gave us to every cheer you brought home — thank you for representing us so beautifully. India is proud of you, always.” {{/usCountry}}

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Which countries have made it to the top 20?

The representatives of the countries that have made it to the top 20 at Miss World 2026 include:

From Africa:

Zimbabwe

Zambia

Senegal

Kenya

South Africa

From Asia and Oceania:

Malaysia

Philippines

Cook Islands

China

Vietnam

From Americas and Caribbean:

Peru

United States

Argentina

Dominican Republic

Brazil

From Europe:

France

Spain

Belgium

Gibraltar

Ukraine

About Nikita Porwal

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Born and brought up in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Nikita Porwal completed her schooling at Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School before pursuing her graduation at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.

After graduating, her interest in the performing arts led her to seek a career in theatre and television. She became a television anchor as well as performed in more than 60 plays on stage. Her modelling career progressed alongside it, with Nikita winning the Femina Miss India crown in 2024.

Nikita’s Miss World journey extended beyond the usual ramp walks associated with a beauty pageant. The host organisation focused on their initiative, Beauty With a Purpose, for the pageant. As part of the initiative, contestants presented projects addressing issues within their communities. For her project, MAATI, Nikita worked with tribal women and children on areas including education, healthcare, nutrition, hygiene, clean drinking water, and economic opportunities.