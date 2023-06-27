Monsoon skincare: 8 essential tips for maintaining healthy and glowing skin amid rainy day

The monsoon season in India provides a reprieve from the scorching summer heat, revitalises nature, and fills our hearts with joy. However, the increased humidity and moisture in the air during this season may cause irritation to our skin. Rainwater, high humidity, and occasionally stagnant water can all contribute to a range of skin issues, including acne, fungal infections, and a dull complexion. Navigating through unpredictable weather can pose a challenge for your skin's natural radiance, making it harder to maintain its glow and adapt to ever-changing conditions. Therefore, maintaining healthy and beautiful skin during the monsoon season requires following a proper skincare routine that responds to the particular needs of this season. (Also read: Ways our skin can react to humidity and how to fix them )

Essential Monsoon Skincare Tips

Maintaining healthy and beautiful skin during the monsoon season requires following a proper skincare routine(Gage Walker on Unsplash)

Dr. Karishma Kagodu, MBBS, MS- General Surgery, MCh- Plastic Surgery, Founder of Dr. Karishma Aesthetics, shares with HT Lifestyle some crucial monsoon skincare practices in India.

1. Cleansing and toning

Thoroughly cleansing your skin is important during the monsoon season to remove excess oil and impurities that may clog your pores. Use a moderate, pH-balanced cleanser twice a day to keep your skin clean and fresh. Include a gentle toner in your routine as well to restore the pH balance of your skin and lessen the appearance of pores.

2. Hydration is key

Even though the air is humid during the monsoon season, the skin still requires an adequate amount of moisture. Choose a mild, water-based moisturiser that will hydrate your skin without leaving it oily. To keep your skin supple and nourished, look for components that attract and retain moisture, such as hyaluronic acid. It’s suggested that you meet with your dermatologist, who can recommend Hyaluronic Skin boosters to keep your skin is hydrated (especially for those with very dry and dehydrated skin).

3. Sun protection

Do not underestimate the sun's power during the monsoon season. Even on cloudy days, UV light can penetrate clouds and cause skin harm. To protect your skin from the sun's harmful rays, apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen at least 15 minutes before heading out. Reapply sunscreen every two to three hours, especially if you'll be out in the sun for an extended amount of time.

4. Exfoliation

It is especially important to exfoliate your skin during the monsoon season to remove dead skin cells and unclog pores. Nonetheless, you should avoid using harsh scrubs, as they can cause skin irritation. Use a moderate exfoliant that consists of natural ingredients like fruit enzymes or alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) to encourage cell turnover and show a fairer complexion. Exfoliation should be limited to once or twice a week to avoid overdoing it. It’s important to get your regular monthly medifacial or chemical peel to exfoliate dead skin cells at regular intervals.

5. Control oiliness

Excess sebum production is a common problem during the monsoon season, resulting in oily, acne-prone skin. Apply a clay-based or oil-free face mask once a week to control oiliness and prevent breakouts. Carry oil-absorbing blotting sheets with you throughout the day to remove excess oil and shine without affecting your makeup.

6. Antifungal precautions

Humidity promotes the growth of fungal infections such as ringworm and athlete's foot. Keep your skin dry and clean to avoid these infections, especially in sweaty regions like the underarms, groyne, and between the toes. Wear loose, breathable clothing made of natural fabrics such as cotton, and change damp clothes on a frequent basis.

7. Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water is important for maintaining healthy skin all year, but it is especially vital during the monsoon. Drink at least 8–10 glasses of water every day to help you stay hydrated. This aids in the removal of pollutants, keeps your skin nourished from within, and provides a healthy glow.

8. Healthy diet

A well-balanced diet with fruits and vegetables is not only good for your general health but can also help your skin. Include seasonal fruits and vegetables that are high in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals to nurture your skin and protect it from environmental damage.

“To conclude, a thoughtful and customised skincare routine is necessary to take care of your skin during the monsoon season. By following the tips mentioned above, you can keep your skin healthy, radiant, and free of common monsoon-related skin issues. Enjoy the beauty of the monsoon season while ensuring that your skin maintains a healthy shine. Remember that keeping your skin in good condition throughout the monsoon season only demands a little additional effort,” concludes Dr. Karishma Kagodu.

