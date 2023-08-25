Say yes to less stress with these monsoon tress styles

Monsoon is known to foil plans, ruin outfits and leave your hair looking a mess. If you don’t want the season to rain on your parade, hairstylist Nisha Sharma shares the best way to sail through is “to use a head wrap. Tie a stylish knot”.

Curly hair girls, wrap a scarf around your topknot for a protective, yet stylish hairdo (Photo: Instagram)

Tie a stylish scarf around your curly tresses to protect them this season (Photo: Instagram)

Have a special event to attend and wary of the rains spoiling your perfectly set look à la heat styling tools? “One of the easiest tricks to get waves is to braid the hair and to iron it,” shares hairstylist Vivek Shyam Bhatia, Ikonic Professional, and adds, “Let it sit for a few minutes and when you open the braid, you’ll a textured wavy look that will stay even after you get drenched.”

A classic fishtail braids can help beat monsoon greasiness (Photo: Instagram)

Hairdos that won’t go out of style

Opt for a low bun with a twist that can seamlessly transition from work to a night out (Photo: Instagram)

- Try a twisted low bun that is both stylish and easy to do. It will keep the hair less exposed to the weather. Make sure to leave some loose tendrils of hair for a natural look.

- There is nothing a sleek top knot can’t solve. Pull all your hair together for a topknot and tie it with a bright-hued scrunchie. Apply hair wax to keep your baby hair stuck in place.

- You can also tame your disobedient curls with a messy topknot and wrap it in a scarf. This look can also double up as a protective hairstyle for curly hair girls.

- For a casual day out, turn your long locks into a neat or messy side-swept fishtail braid, as per your preference. It can be styled with almost any outfit, including dresses and skirts. While stepping out, tie it into a bun to save it from the rain.

- If your hair is wet or you’ve just washed it, try a half topknot updo to make a chic hair statement.

Cut, chop and all set to go!

Trendy wolf cut hairstyle can save you from tangles and frizz (Photo: Instagram)

- Short and layered hair with less volume works well for this weather. Try curtain bangs, wolf cut or a feather cut for more structure to your face.

- A bust-length haircut with cool toned balayage hair colour is trending. It’s easy to maintain and will allow you to grab attention as well.

- Learning how to groom your hair yourself is always a good talent to have. After all, a good cut and hair colour is only as good as its styling.

