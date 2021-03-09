Mouni Roy aces flowy vibrant silhouette in green A-line Jaipuri crepe kurta set

Breathing vibrancy into ethnic fashion, Mouni Roy raised the bar of Indian wear as she slew a flowy vibrant silhouette in a Jaipuri print kurta set. As breezy light fabrics, soft pastel colours, charming prints and flowy silhouettes trend this season, Mouni showed how to give the Spring wardrobe a fresh makeover in her own swag.

Taking to her social media handle, Mouni flooded the Internet with a slew of her latest pictures that featured her slaying a flowy vibrant silhouette in a Jaipuri print green kurta set. The beautiful three-piece suit set came with a green colour A-line kurta and a pair of similar coloured pants along with a dainty pink net dupatta.

The kurta featured a round neck-line with key hole and full sleeves while the pants were narrow cut in tandem with the current trend of slim pants, cigarette pants and trousers. The kurta and pants were made from crepe fabric, had a side zipper and was laced with mirror-work.

The net dupatta sported a beautiful lacing on it and the whole ethnic style looked elegant as a festive or occasion wear. Accessorising her look with a pair of gold dome-shaped jhumkis and finger rings, Mouni amplified the glam quotient wire a dab of burgundy lipstick, rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, nude pink eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking elegant poses for the camera as she sat under the shade of a tree, Mouni captioned the pictures, ““You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose. You’re on your own. And you know what you know. And YOU are the one who’ll decide where to go…” ~Oh, the Places You’ll Go! Dr Seuss (sic).”

Mouni’s kurta set is credited to Indian online boutique, Ambraee, that boasts of celebrating the ethnicity and vibrancy of Jaipuri Prints with its minimalistic designs and an extensive product line that ranges from parties, weddings and festivals to every day wearables. The green A-line kurta set originally costs ₹4,399.

Mouni Roy’s kurta set from online boutique, Ambraee (ambraee.com)

The television-turned-Bollywood star was styled by fashion designers and costume stylists Anuradha Khurana and Nidhi Kurda Khurana.

