Mouni Roy looks like a beautiful bride in ₹34k embroidered kurta and pants
- Mouni Roy recently shared images from a new photo shoot wearing a gorgeous bright red kurta, ijaar pants and bandhani dupatta. She looked like a dreamy dulhan in the images. All the brides-to-be take note.
Painting the town red in her gorgeous kurta and pants set is Mouni Roy while giving us some inspiration. Red is one of the most auspicious colours in the Hindu religion and it is often worn during some of the most important occasions such as marriage, childbirth and festivals. That is why the bright red suit that Mouni is wearing in her recent pictures should be a must-have for every to-be bride.
The stunning pictures show the actor wearing a red knee-length kurta. The gorgeous piece featured side slits and was adorned with heavy gold embroidery at the neck and hem along with matching intricate work in the middle. She teamed it with a pair of plain red ijaar pants. To top it off, she carried a bandhani dupatta with matching embroidery and red tassels at the border.
Mouni completed the ensemble with a pair of Kohlapuri chappals. Continuing the gold element of the outfit, she chose a gold choker and matching statement earrings with the look. The 35-year-old added a little oomph to her attire with her on-point winged eyeliner which was teamed with pink blushed cheeks, a matte nude pink lip along with highlighter. The Gold actor also left her hair open for the shoot.
Coming back to the attire, if you also want to add this beautiful piece to your collection, let us tell you a little more about it. The suit is from a Kolkata based brand, Pink City and is worth ₹33,600.
Mouni Roy looks good in every outfit that she wears but there is something special about the times the actor dons an ethnic outfit. Check out some of our favourite moments of Mouni in Indian wear:
On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen on the screen in the 2020 thriller film London Confidential which also starred Purab Kohli in the lead role. She is currently shooting from Brahmastra in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.
