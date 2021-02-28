Mouni Roy gives loungewear a sexy twist in tie and dye tee-joggers with jacket

Ever since the Covid-19 lockdown pushed us into the confines of our homes and work from home became the 2020 norm, loungewear became the lockdown fashion and even the post-pandemic fashion is seeing shirts being replaced with oversized, boyfriend tees while PJs are here to dominate our wardrobes instead of jeans and so Mouni Roy’s swoon-worthy look comes at the perfect time. While comfort wear and workout wear are having a moment in the fashion world, Mouni Roy gave a sexy twist to the rising hot style trend.

Currently enjoying an exotic vacay in Goa, the Naagin star slew contemporary fashion in a black and white tie and dye loungewear. The pictures and videos surfacing the Internet feature the actor in a round neck black and white tie and dye T-shirt knotted at the waist.

Flaunting a waistline to die for, Mouni paired it with similar style joggers and teamed the look with full sleeves and an ankle-length black and white tie and dye jacket. Mouni completed her comfy chic look with a pair of white sneakers.

Pulling back her mid-parted tresses into a half-ponytail hairstyle, Mouni amplified the glam quotient with a brown lipstick shade and smokey eyes makeup. Looking fabulous, Mouni even shared a slow-motion video in the custom 3 piece set but later deleted it.

The custom loungewear is credited to Indian fashion designers Amaeera and Vannia’s label, AV, which is a clothing and fashion accessories brand started by the sisters in 2020 only. The label boasts of millennial appealing apparels.

Loungewear and active wear are rapidly taking over street style looks with their quirkiness be it stylish pyjamas, mesh sports bras or kitschy printed track pants. With lockdown still being reinforced in several places, the loungewear trend is getting a thumbs up all across the world and style curators are already bent double to creatively transform it into mainstream fashion.

