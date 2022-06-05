Mouni Roy casts a spell in black corset evening gown during Turkey holiday, it costs 3k: Check out photos

Actor Mouni Roy recently jetted off to Istanbul, Turkey, to take a break from her work schedule and chill with her girlfriends. Since then, the Brahmastra actor has shared several snippets from her all-girls trip with fans on social media, serving them with major wanderlust vibes. And now, another photoshoot from Turkey is setting new travel fashion goals for her fans and even we can't help but swoon. The star stepped out in Istanbul to enjoy a dinner date with her friends and slipped into a glamorous black corset gown. It is the perfect evening look for enjoying a cocktail dinner with your friends or a night out with your partner, and we know where you can get the exact look. Scroll ahead to find out.

On Saturday, Mouni took to Instagram to post pictures from an evening outing with her friends and captioned them with a quote from Anne Brontë, "I love the silent hour of night, For blissful dreams may then arise, Revealing to my charmed sight; What may not bless my waking eyes." The photos showed the star posing on a staircase and flaunting her stunning look. She wore a black corset gown for the occasion. It is from the shelves of the clothing label Iki Chic. (Also Read: Mouni Roy soaks up the sun in floral midi dress for dreamy golden hour shoot in balcony: See pics)

Mouni's strapless ensemble comes in a silk satin fabric. It features a plunging square neckline flaunting the star's décolletage, a corseted bodice with boning on the front to sculpt her frame, a maxi silhouette, and a body-hugging fitting.

Mouni's ensemble is available on the Iki Chic website and is called the Black Corset Long Tail Evening Gown. Adding the outfit to your closet will cost you ₹3,799.

The gown Mouni Roy wore during her Istanbul trip. (ikichic.com)

Mouni styled the outfit with her signature no-jewellery look. The star just chose a pair of strapped stilettos with killer high heels, and for the glam, she opted for subtle smoky eye shadow, sleek black eyeliner, a hint of mascara on the lashes, on-fleek brows, nude lip shade, glowing face, blush on the cheeks and sharp contouring. Lastly, a centre-parted open hairdo rounded it all off.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni has Brahmastra in the pipeline. The Ayan Mukerji fantasy thriller also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna and will release on September 9, 2022.

