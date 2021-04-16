Mouni Roy does not want to get out of this 16k gold sequinned mini skirt

Mouni Roy sure knows how to keep amping up her style game and with every new post the actor has her followers hooked to her social media feeds, be it easy breezy dresses, sexy bikinis, stunning sarees and lehengas or elegant gowns and dresses, the stunning Bengali beauty sure knows how to pull of every look with ease. The stunning diva recently took to her Instagram profile and shared images of herself looking absolutely resplendent in a one shouldered, full sleeved black top which she paired with a draped, sequinned gold mini skirt that featured a long piece of fabric falling down the front which she 'never wants to take off'. The actor posted the picture of herself sporting her usual nude make-up, with subtle smokey eyes and big hair as she posed seductively for the camera. Mouni shared images of herself in the stunning ensemble, clearly so in love with her outfit that she shared multiple posts while donning it. One such post was captioned, "Never wanna get out of this skirt." While in another caption she wrote, "Normality??? Keeping ones insanity a secret." Mouni completed the ensemble with black boots, and the skirt is from British luxury designer brand Nadine Merabi and is priced at £160 ( ₹16,365 approximately).

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in the song Patli Kamariya which got over 10 million views on YouTube with the actor showing off her sexy moves in the dance number. She will also be seen on the big screen in the upcoming, much anticipated Brahmastra that also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The movie is being directed by Ayan Mukerji. The Bollywood actor has also previously been seen in movies including Gold, Romeo Akbar Walter and Made In China, before which she worked extensively on the small screen as a television actor.