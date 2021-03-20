IND USA
Mouni Roy in velvet co-ord set(Instagram/imouniroy )
Mouni Roy in velvet co-ord set(Instagram/imouniroy )
Mouni Roy is a chic boss babe in 2k velvet top and shorts set, see pics

  • Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy recently shared snippets from a photo shoot with her fans. The stunner wore a velvet co-ord monochrome set that was the perfect mix of boardroom aesthetic with a touch of chic vibe.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:12 PM IST

Outfits that can accompany you from your office desk to dinner dates are not that easy to find. The look that should be a mix of chic vibe with boardroom aesthetic is hard to nail but Mouni Roy has done it. The actor recently shared glimpses from a photo shoot and saying that she looks like a total boss babe won't be wrong.

The images that we are talking about had the actor wearing a monochrome look. Her co-ord velvet set featured a white crisp shirt with long collars attached to a layer of black velvet. The velvet part of the top had a cinched waist with a peplum flow at the bottom. She teamed it with a pair of black velvet mini shorts.

The Gold actor completed her outfit with a pair of black leather bellies and tried a few different pair of glasses with the look. For her glam, she went with subtle pink tones and was seen with mascara-laden lashes teamed with a little pink blush, some bronzer and a nude lipstick. Mouni let her middle-parted wavy hair open for the shoot. She posted the images on Instagram with a couple of emoticons as the caption.

Coming back to Mouni's boss babe attire, the co-ord set is from the shelves of the homegrown brand Closet Hues and is worth 2,199. Yes, you can read that again.

Mouni Roy's co-ord set is worth ₹2k(closethues.com)
Mouni Roy's co-ord set is worth ₹2k(closethues.com)

On the professional front, Mouni Roy is currently enjoying the success of her song Patli Kamariya. The video that touched the milestone of 10 million views on YouTube has the actor raising the temperature with her moves. She is also working on her upcoming film Brahmastra. The film that is being directed by Ayan Mukerji stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

