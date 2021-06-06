Mouni Roy in 4k floral sharara set is the epitome of elegance, see pics

Mouni Roy’s fashion picks have always been a head-turner. The actor’s wardrobe is full of various silhouettes, be it ethnic ensembles or floral dresses or co-ord printed outfits. However, her affinity for traditional looks has always made our jaws hit the floor. Recently, the star posted pictures of herself wearing a yellow floral printed sharara set, and it is the perfect look for summer.

Taking to her social media account today (June 6), Mouni posted pictures of herself dressed in the sharara set. The ensemble is from the designer label Aachho and Mouni looked exceptional in it. The ethnic look featured a sleeveless cotton kurti adorned with floral prints in different hues and silver gota work on the hems. The top had a fitted silhouette till the torso followed by a flowy ghera, which gave the ensemble a dreamy look.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy lounges on the sea rocks in baby pink bralette top, pattern-cut skirt

Mouni teamed the kurti with a pair of sharara pants in a similar floral print and silver gota work. The 35-year-old star rounded off her outfit with a chanderi dupatta replete with the floral block print. She looked dreamy in the beautiful ensemble.

Mouni looks dreamy in the beautiful ensemble.

To glam up the look, the Made In China star ditched accessories and left her long tresses open in a middle parting. The minimal styling allowed the outfit to be the star of the look and we love every bit of it. Her make-up was on point as she lined her eyes with black liner, opted for a hint of blush on her cheeks and wore nude lipstick.

Mouni ditched accessories with the outfit.

The ensemble, from the shelves of the brand Aachho, is called the Yellow Dutch Handblock sharara set. If you wish to add the sharara set to your wardrobe, we have some news for you. The ensemble is worth ₹4,599.

The Yellow Dutch Handblock sharara set (aachho.com)

On the work front, Mouni Roy will next be a part of Ayan Mukerji’s three-part fantasy trilogy Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter