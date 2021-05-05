Mouni Roy slays 15k feathery black satin loungewear, in Dubai staycation pics

The comfort wear and workout wear are having a moment in the fashion world and since loungewear is the new norm amid Covid-19 lockdown, Mouni Roy is seen giving a sexy twist to the rising hot style trend. Ever since the Covid-19 lockdown pushed us into the confines of our homes and work from home became a lifestyle from 2020, loungewear became the lockdown fashion and even the post-pandemic fashion is seeing shirts being replaced with oversized, boyfriend tees while PJs are here to dominate our wardrobes instead of jeans.

Hence, Mouni’s swoon-worthy look comes at the perfect time as she took to her social media handle and recently shared a slew of sizzling pictures from her Dubai staycation. The fashion police can’t keep calm and we don’t blame them as Mouni was featured slaying a black satin luxury lounge set with feather trims on the cuffs.

Posing before the Dubai Eye, Mouni flaunted her sleepwear style acing the all-black look. Made of silk satin blend and polyester, the sleepwear came with satin binding to shirt cuffs and trouser cuffs and an elasticated waist for a smooth and comfortable fit.

Sporting Diamanté encrusted buttons apart from the black feather trim, the dramatic details gave a luxurious feel to the ensemble. Completing her attire with a pair of monochromic hued heels, Mouni left her luscious tresses open in her signature mid-parted hairstyle to nail the comfy look.

Accessorising her look with a black faux leather handbag, Mouni struck candids for the camera. She captioned the pictures, “Sit with me, tell me your tale (sic).”

The black loungewear is credited to British / Lebanese fashion designer, Nadine Merabi’s eponymous label that boasts of ready-to-wear luxury womenswear designed in the UK. The sleepwear that Mouni donned originally costs £150 which converts to ₹15,402.99.

Loungewear and active wear are rapidly taking over street style looks with their quirkiness be it stylish pyjamas, mesh sports bras or kitschy printed track pants. With lockdown still being reinforced in several places, the loungewear trend is getting thumbs up all across the world and style curators are already bent double to creatively transform it into mainstream fashion.

