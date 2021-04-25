Mouni Roy lounges on the sea rocks in baby pink bralette top, pattern-cut skirt

Effortless slaying is a charm synonymous with Mouni Roy and this week was no different as the actor set temperatures soaring with her hotness quotient. Lounging on sea rocks, Mouni oozed oomph in sizzling western wear as she soaked in the beauty of a sunset by the sea.

Taking to her social media handle, Mouni flooded the Internet with a slew of her candid pictures. The frames featured the diva sitting in the backdrop of a caramel sunset and donning a baby pink bralette that flaunted her perfect waistline.

The top was teamed with a long pattern-cut skirt in the similar colour. Looking drop-dead gorgeous, Mouni amplified the glam quotient with a dab of luscious pink lipstick, rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, pink eye shadow and filled-in eyebrows.

Leaving her beautiful tresses open in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Mouni allowed the sea breeze to play with them as she struck candid poses for the camera. She captioned the pictures, “Love the 🌍 as you would love yourself #OfSonnetsAndSunsets (sic).”

Always the one to sort our fashion woes, Mouni’s wardrobe features all the sartorial hallmarks of her generation, from sultry slip maxis to body cons, demure kurta sets, ruched party numbers and even strapless feathered minis, all of which she can pull off with equal panache. Whether you need inspiration for an ethnic wear or a cocktail dress, Mouni lays the ultimate fashion goals with her eclectic sartorial taste that has something for everyone.

On the professional front, Mouni Roy will next be seen playing the role of an antagonist in Ayan Mukerji-directorial Brahmastra that also stars actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

