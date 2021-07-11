Mouni Roy in all-black crop blouse and flared pants reveals ways to her heart

No one does all-black looks quite like Mouni Roy, and her latest Instagram post is proof. Today, the actor took to the photo-sharing app to share a series of pictures of herself dressed in a coordinated crop blouse and pant set. She championed Khadi attires with her effortless all-black look, and we love it.

Mouni shared photos from the at-home shoot and revealed ways to her heart in the caption. She captioned the post, “Ways to my heart – 1) get me food 2) make me food 3) be food PS if dunno my love for food you don’t know me at all.”

Mouni wore a co-ord blouse and pant set from the shelves of Markkah Studio by designer Esha Gulati for the shoot. It is from the label’s Autumn/Winter 2020 collection.

For the shoot, Mouni chose an all-black full sleeve crop blouse that had a button-up front and gathered cuffs. The collared top was adorned with a cape on the shoulders, thus giving it a breezy look.

Mouni wore the blouse with high waist pleated pants featuring a flared hem. The pants were cinched together on the waist with a fabric bow belt. She chose to ditch accessories to style the all-black look, thus keeping in sync with the effortless vibes.

The Gold star left her blow-dried and wavy locks open in a middle parting. She rounded it all off with filled-in eyebrows, sleek eyeliner, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, a hint of blush on the cheeks, nude lip shade, glowing skin and highlighter on the face.

On the professional front, Mouni Roy will be seen next in Brahmastra. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles.

