Mouni Roy makes Cannes comeback amid 'chaos', days after announcing separation from Suraj. See her chic monochrome look

Just days after shocking fans by announcing her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar, actor Mouni Roy has made her first appearance at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. Also read | Suraj Nambiar slams rumours on why he and Mouni Roy are divorcing: No third party, no dispute, no alimony

Mouni Roy shared pictures of her first look from the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. (Instagram/ Mouni Roy)

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Taking to Instagram on May 18, Mouni Roy shared a series of striking images with the caption, "Cannes and chaos! Bonjour x," a nod perhaps not just to the festival's whirlwind but also to the tumultuous week she has endured in the public eye.

Mouni Roy's first Cannes 2026 look

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{{^usCountry}} For her first 2026 appearance — timed for the showcase of her project Bombay Stories — Mouni opted for a look that balanced classic cinematic glamour with a modern, edgy twist. Mouni stunned in a perfectly tailored black short dress that featured a high-contrast white halter-style collar. The sharp, structured lapels added a touch of office-chic meets red carpet, framing her face with architectural precision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For her first 2026 appearance — timed for the showcase of her project Bombay Stories — Mouni opted for a look that balanced classic cinematic glamour with a modern, edgy twist. Mouni stunned in a perfectly tailored black short dress that featured a high-contrast white halter-style collar. The sharp, structured lapels added a touch of office-chic meets red carpet, framing her face with architectural precision. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mouni draped an oversized black trench coat over her shoulders. The coat’s lining featured a subtle dark plaid pattern, adding depth to the monochrome palette. She leaned into a cool-girl aesthetic by pairing the dress with sheer black patterned stockings and pointed-toe black leather boots, grounding the feminine silhouette with a rebellious, street-style edge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mouni draped an oversized black trench coat over her shoulders. The coat’s lining featured a subtle dark plaid pattern, adding depth to the monochrome palette. She leaned into a cool-girl aesthetic by pairing the dress with sheer black patterned stockings and pointed-toe black leather boots, grounding the feminine silhouette with a rebellious, street-style edge. {{/usCountry}}

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Keeping the focus on the sharp lines of her outfit, her hair was pulled back into a centre-parted bun. Her makeup was luminous but understated: soft smoky eyes, sculpted cheekbones, and a matte nude lip.

Why does Mouni Roy's latest appearance matter?

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While Mouni’s previous outings at Cannes (in 2023 and 2025) were celebrated for their high-fashion drama, her 2026 arrival seems much more about her personal strength.

On May 14, just four days before these photos were posted, Mouni and Suraj Nambiar issued a joint statement confirming the end of their four-year marriage. In a heartfelt appeal, Mouni requested 'privacy and dignity', urging the media to stop circulating 'fictitious narratives' during this time.

Choosing to fulfill her professional commitments at Cannes — for Bombay Stories, a satirical take on Saadat Hasan Manto's work — is a clear statement of intent. By stepping onto the French Riviera in a look that screams power, Mouni signals that, while her personal life may be in transition, her career remains on an upward trajectory.

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"This girl is on fire," commented actor and friend Mandira Bedi on Mouni's post, while actor and Mouni's BFF Disha Patani cheered her on with a simple, "Let’s go, girl."

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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