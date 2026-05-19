Mouni Roy makes Cannes comeback amid 'chaos', days after announcing separation from Suraj. See her chic monochrome look
Mouni Roy makes a powerful statement at Cannes Film Festival 2026 following her recent separation from Suraj Nambiar. She was spotted in a striking look.
Just days after shocking fans by announcing her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar, actor Mouni Roy has made her first appearance at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. Also read | Suraj Nambiar slams rumours on why he and Mouni Roy are divorcing: No third party, no dispute, no alimony
Taking to Instagram on May 18, Mouni Roy shared a series of striking images with the caption, "Cannes and chaos! Bonjour x," a nod perhaps not just to the festival's whirlwind but also to the tumultuous week she has endured in the public eye.
Mouni Roy's first Cannes 2026 look
For her first 2026 appearance — timed for the showcase of her project Bombay Stories — Mouni opted for a look that balanced classic cinematic glamour with a modern, edgy twist. Mouni stunned in a perfectly tailored black short dress that featured a high-contrast white halter-style collar. The sharp, structured lapels added a touch of office-chic meets red carpet, framing her face with architectural precision.{{/usCountry}}
For her first 2026 appearance — timed for the showcase of her project Bombay Stories — Mouni opted for a look that balanced classic cinematic glamour with a modern, edgy twist. Mouni stunned in a perfectly tailored black short dress that featured a high-contrast white halter-style collar. The sharp, structured lapels added a touch of office-chic meets red carpet, framing her face with architectural precision.{{/usCountry}}
Mouni draped an oversized black trench coat over her shoulders. The coat’s lining featured a subtle dark plaid pattern, adding depth to the monochrome palette. She leaned into a cool-girl aesthetic by pairing the dress with sheer black patterned stockings and pointed-toe black leather boots, grounding the feminine silhouette with a rebellious, street-style edge.{{/usCountry}}
Mouni draped an oversized black trench coat over her shoulders. The coat’s lining featured a subtle dark plaid pattern, adding depth to the monochrome palette. She leaned into a cool-girl aesthetic by pairing the dress with sheer black patterned stockings and pointed-toe black leather boots, grounding the feminine silhouette with a rebellious, street-style edge.{{/usCountry}}
Keeping the focus on the sharp lines of her outfit, her hair was pulled back into a centre-parted bun. Her makeup was luminous but understated: soft smoky eyes, sculpted cheekbones, and a matte nude lip.
Why does Mouni Roy's latest appearance matter?
While Mouni’s previous outings at Cannes (in 2023 and 2025) were celebrated for their high-fashion drama, her 2026 arrival seems much more about her personal strength.
On May 14, just four days before these photos were posted, Mouni and Suraj Nambiar issued a joint statement confirming the end of their four-year marriage. In a heartfelt appeal, Mouni requested 'privacy and dignity', urging the media to stop circulating 'fictitious narratives' during this time.
Choosing to fulfill her professional commitments at Cannes — for Bombay Stories, a satirical take on Saadat Hasan Manto's work — is a clear statement of intent. By stepping onto the French Riviera in a look that screams power, Mouni signals that, while her personal life may be in transition, her career remains on an upward trajectory.
"This girl is on fire," commented actor and friend Mandira Bedi on Mouni's post, while actor and Mouni's BFF Disha Patani cheered her on with a simple, "Let’s go, girl."
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