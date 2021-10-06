Mouni Roy nails thigh-high slit trend in 1 lakh sultry gold embellished gown

Thigh-high slit dresses are the IT trend of the season. Don't believe us? Well, the most fashionable divas of Bollywood - Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nora Fatehi - are getting behind this trend, and Mouni Roy is the latest star to join the list. The actor nailed this stylish look for her recent photoshoot wearing a sultry metallic gold dress.

Mouni took to Instagram recently to share photos of herself wearing a stunning thigh-high slit gold dress. The star posed gracefully in the stunning ensemble and shined brighter than a diamond for the photoshoot. She captioned the photos, "What was that story about the forbidden lil fruit?"

The actor's handcrafted gown is from the shelves of the clothing label Rocky Star. Her hair and make-up for the shoot were done by Shanna and Tanuja Dabir. Scroll ahead to see Mouni's OOTD, which will be a perfect pick for a glamorous night out with your friends or attending a cocktail party.

The handcrafted and embroidered gown in a comforting nude fabric features a sweetheart neckline, thigh-high slit, patterned sequin embellishments on the straps, and an illusion of sheer train. Drooping chain detail on the front and the sleeves made Mouni's ensemble a red-carpet-worthy look.

If you wish to include this ensemble in your collection, we have some news for you. The dress is available on the Rocky Star website and will cost you a whopping ₹1,46,399.

Mouni Roy's hand-embroidered studded gown (rockystarworld.com)

Mouni left her locks open in a middle parting with the chic gold dress and opted for bold make-up to round off her glam. Her beauty picks included smoky eye shadow, glowing skin and sharp contour. The Brahmastra actor went barefoot and sans accessories for the photoshoot, and we loved every bit of it.

What do you think of Mouni's look?

