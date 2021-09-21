Mouni Roy in electrifying sequin saree serves glam Desi Girl moment for new pics

Sequinned sarees have always been a celebrity favourite. From Malaika Arora and Janvhi Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, many Bollywood divas embrace this statement look. Mouni Roy, who has always expressed her love for the six yards, also joined the list after sharing new pictures of herself wearing a silver sequinned saree for a photoshoot. She declared herself 'saree girl forever' in the electrifying look.

Mouni chose a pre-draped concept saree embellished in intricate sequin patterns for the photoshoot. She took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 21, to post the pictures and captioned them, "A Saree girl forever."

The sequinned drape is from the shelves of the designer label Dolly J Studio. Mouni's jewellery is from Ayana Silver Jewellery, and her pumps are from Steve Madden. She served a glamorous Desi Girl moment in the picture and even garnered several praises from her followers.

The six yards featured a pre-draped pallu and asymmetric front pleats that added a modern touch to the ethnic style statement. The pallu came attached with the quirky ensemble and adorned with intricate sequinned patterns.

Mouni wore the sequinned look with a cropped backless bralette featuring a sweetheart neckline, broad straps, metallic striped sequins, and a bodycon silhouette. The actor flaunted her enviable curves in the drape that accentuated her frame nicely.

Mouni left her tresses open in a middle parting, and for glam, she chose her signature look. Blush pink lip shade, glowing skin, bold eye shadow, and on-fleek eyebrows rounded off her make-up. To accessorise the ensemble, she just wore strappy silver pumps and statement-making rings.

Recently, Mouni Roy was in the news after television actor Amit Tandon lashed out at her, saying that she used his wife Ruby and left her when she was in trouble. He also said he wouldn't want to see Mouni 'ever again'.

