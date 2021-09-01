Mouni Roy's blue strappy kurta and sharara set worth 26k is perfect for your sangeet

With the wedding and festive season approaching close, we are all looking for beauteous ethnic pieces to include in our collection. And the best place to find inspiration is inside our favourite Bollywood celebrities' closet. One of our favourite divas from this list is Mouni Roy, whose closet is full of gorgeous traditional pieces, from embroidered suits to stunning lehengas. Her latest pictures in an embellished sharara set will also serve as an inspiration.

Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy took to Instagram on August 31 to post photos of herself wearing a bespoke navy blue sharara set. She captioned it, "Sing the song that only you can sing, write the book that only you can write, dance the piece only you can dance...live the life that only you can live...(if only I were a girl in a book)."

The sharara set is from the shelves of the Indian clothing label, Gopi Vaid Designs, and costs less than ₹30k. Scroll ahead to see how Mouni styled her ethnic avatar and also the price of her ensemble.

Take a look at the photos:

Mouni slipped into an embellished sharara set for a pretty photoshoot recently. Her traditional outfit includes a navy blue short kurta smartly embellished with applique, mirrors and gota trim. It also featured barely-there straps and is made from cotton silk fabric.

Mouni teamed the kurta with a matching navy blue crinkled sharara adorned with silver gota patti on the flare. A zari dupatta decorated with applique and gota work and draped on her shoulder completed the effortless attire.

If you wish to add this sharara set to your festive wardrobe, it will cost you ₹26,500. The sharara set is a great pick for attending a low-key puja at home or for your wedding sangeet.

Mouni Roy's Chand Strappy Sharara Set(gopivaid.com)

Take cues from Mouni and accessorise the ethnic look with statement-making silver drop earrings. You can also choose to leave your tresses open with the ensemble like the star.

Mouni chose winged eyeliner, subtle smoky eye shadow, blushed cheeks, dewy skin, nude pink lip shade, beaming highlighter and well-defined eyebrows to round off her glam. The subtle look will definitely elevate your style.

