Mouni Roy shines like the brightest star in sequinned saree and sexy bralette, all pics

Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy is sending the internet into a tizzy with her latest pictures from a sizzling photoshoot. The star took to Instagram today, Monday, September 27, to share photos of herself dressed in a sequinned saree, this season's hottest and celebrity-approved trend.

Before she rings her birthday on September 28, Mouni took to Instagram to share several pictures of herself. The 35-year-old star chose a metallic blue saree and teamed it with the sexiest embellished bralette. For one of the posts, Mouni chose a quote by Marilyn Monroe for the caption and wrote, "We are all made of stars, and we deserve to twinkle ~ Marilyn Monroe."

The breathtaking six yards is from the shelves of the clothing label Rimple and Harpreet Narula. Mouni teamed the ethnic-meets-modern look with accessories from Ayana Silver Jewellery. Scroll ahead to see the star's pictures.

The metallic blue embellished six yards came with criss-cross sequin patterns adorned all over the pallu and the pleats. Mouni teamed the pre-pleated number with a matching bralette-styled blouse featuring broad straps and plunging neckline, both embellished with a silver floral pattern.

Mouni ramped up her look by leaving her locks open in a middle parting and styling them in soft curls. A glowing face, sharp contour, nude lip shade, shimmery eye shadow with bold eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, and blushed cheeks rounded off the actor's glam. In the end, she accessorised the look by wearing statement-making rings on both hands.

Sequinned sarees have always had the stamp of approval from the most stylish divas in Bollywood. From Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan to Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the sequins have dominated the wardrobes of many stars. If you wish to make heads turn at the next event you attend, this should be your go-to look.

