Mouni Roy slays traditional look in a whooping 180K gold saree

Mouni Roy is setting higher standards for traditional attires in fashion. Every time the actor puts her sartorial foot forward, it is a treat for her fans to witness the results. Be it an ethnic attire or a Western look, Mouni’s wardrobe is as envy-inducing and drool-worthy as it can be.

Every now and then, Mouni makes it a point to treat her Instagram family to snippets of her fashion diaries and they are a treat for sore eyes. The actress, on Monday, dropped multiple pictures of herself looking ravishing in a saree, and we are smitten.

In this page from Mouni’s traditional diaries, the actor can be seen dressed in a gold metallic saree. Mouni played muse to designer Dilnaz Karbhary and picked up the stunning attire to go for, in the photoshoot. The polysatin saree is intricately embroidered in gold and hugs Mouni’s curves perfectly.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy’s Sunday is all about ‘days in white’

Take a look at Mouni’s pictures in the saree, here:

In one of the pictures, Mouni can be seen posing while looking away from the camera, as her saree gives a dramatic vibe to the picture. In another shot, Mouni can be seen posing while her wavy locks fall on her face.

Styled by fashion stylist Maneka Hari Singhani, Mouni left her tresses open and added a sleeveless blouse of the same fabric to her attire. Needless to say, she looks just too stunning.

The saree is attributed to being designed by Dilnaz Karbhary, who is famously known for bringing in years of experience of blending zardozi and hand beading to occasion wears for women. The gold saree, worn by Mouni in the picture, is priced at a whooping ₹181,300 in the website.

Take a look:

The gold saree, worn by Mouni in the picture, is priced at a whooping ₹181,300 in the website.(https://www.elahe.in/)

Mouni’s Instagram profile is a plethora of her glamorous wardrobe and we can’t help but drool at each and every look of the actor. Also, taking notes on how to look this gorgeous.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.