Mouni Roy’s Sunday is all about ‘days in white’

Mouni Roy is setting Instagram on fire with the recent pictures from her photoshoot. The actor holds the reputation of having a sartorial choice of fashion – be it a traditional attire or a Western one, Mouni knows how to aptly dress for any occasion and also make the outfit look better. On Sunday, Mouni painted Instagram in elegant white with a few of the snippets from her fashion photoshoot, and her Instagram family is drooling at the results.

Dressed in a white one-shoulder gown, Mouni posed like a queen for the cameras. The satin dress dramatically falls over her legs and makes her look more elegant. Adding to the contrast, Mouni posed for the pictures on a soft violet couch against a printed white backdrop.

“Days in white,” Mouni accompanied her pictures with these words. For accessory, she just added a statement bracelet and let the outfit do all the talking. Take a look at her pictures here:

Mouni added minimal makeup to her look. In smokey eyes, nude shade of lips and black nails, Mouni posed for the cameras. In one of the pictures, she can be seen posing while looking away from the camera, while for another shot, she held her open tresses upwards.

Within minutes, her post was flooded with comments and likes from her Instagram family. Appreciating her look for the day, Mouni’s colleague from the film industry Khushboo Grewal commented, “How so hot always.”

White is Mouni’s go-to colour for any occasion. For a day out in Amsterdam, Mouni chose a classic black and white outfit. The actor shared multiple looks of herself on Instagram, where she can be seen posing in a black and white long dress. She paired it with white boots.

Mouni, with every picture, manages to make white look better and vice versa. Needless to say, we are drooling.

