Mouni Roy’s killer look in black corset, pants makes fans go weak in the knees

Offering a fresh and unique mix of femininity with a modern edge, Bollywood actor Mouni Roy was seen dressed to kill in an all-black look inspired fashion enthusiasts to add a seductive vibe to their summer closet while the warm season is still here. Going bold and giving a sensual twist to the fashion of wearing inner wear as outer wear, Mouni paired a sexy black corset with a pair of black pants and fans can’t keep calm while they take style cues to slay the '90s-inspired boudoir chic look on their next outing.

Taking to her social media handle, Mouni shared the picture which was enough to set temperatures soaring across the Internet. The picture featured the diva donning the body-fitting off-shoulder corset that came with a deep sweetheart neckline.

Teaming it with a pair of high-waist black leather pants, Mouni held it together at the waist with an extremely broad statement belt in black colour with a huge buckle at the centre. Leaving her silky sleek tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Mouni opted to go sans accessories and let her smoking hot attire do the maximum talking.

Wearing a dab of nude lipstick, Mouni amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed cheeks, thick kohl-lined eyes that were well defined with black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry pose for the camera, Mouni captioned the picture simply with a black heart emoji as fans emptied their stash of love in the comments section.

The corset is credited to Indian fashion designer Rudraksh Dwivedi’s eponymous label while the black leather pants are from luxury prêt-à-couture Nirmooha by Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia. Mouni Roy was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Pranita Shetty.

A favourite of Bollywood divas this year, corsets were recently hyped by the popular show Bridgertonare and are making a comeback as a garment to accentuate curves and achieve tiny waistline despite their controversial history. Corsets are the new belts for Bollywood actors which are being paired with outwear in a mix of chic with grunge.

