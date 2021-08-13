Mouni Roy soaks up the sun in Maldives in two chic bikini sets, see pics video

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy escaped to the Maldives with her friends recently. She has been sharing stunning images of herself dressed in beach-ready outfits from the island nation. Giving us wanderlust and beach fashion goals, Mouni wore two different bikinis for her beach outing. Get ready to take some cues from the star.

Mouni's Friday began by soaking up the Maldivian sun in a powder blue bikini set styled with a matching sarong. She shared an Instagram reel and a picture of herself dressed in the swimsuit and described her mood in the caption, "Footloose And Fancy Free," a song by Jack Hylton. For the reel, she chose Maroon 5's Girls Like You.

Then, Mouni escaped to the white sandy beaches with her friend and wore a tropical print bikini. She served oodles of chic and sexy vibes with her two bikini sets and even got a nod from the fashion police and her followers on Instagram. Scroll down to know about both the looks.

Mouni chose a powder blue bikini set for her first look. It featured a one-shoulder top that had frilled details on the neckline and gathered front. She teamed a sarong in powder blue and beige colour with the bikini and flashed her long legs.

Mouni styled the bikini set with a dainty gold chain, a gold belly piercing and a braided hairdo which elevated her entire look. She chose blushed cheeks, nude lips, and minimal make-up to complete her glam.

The Brahmastra actor's next look featured a bright red coloured bikini set replete with tropical prints in blue and pink shades. The strappy bikini top featured a deep scooped neckline with a slit in the middle. Mouni left her tresses open with the outfit.

Screenshot of Mouni Roy's Instagram stories.

After Mouni shared the post, her followers praised her in the comments. Take a look:

Mouni Roy's comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in a music video titled Baithe Baithe with Neha Dhupia's husband, Angad Bedi.

