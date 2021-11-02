Mouni Roy's strapless sheer black maxi, 78k Gucci belt leaves us fawning

Another day in Dubai, another reason for Bollywood actor Mouni Roy to set the Internet on fire with her fashion game. From cutting sensuous silhouettes in tangy orange bra and thigh-slit skirts to raising the heat in sweetheart necklines and bold red dresses, Mouni has kept fans hooked to her Dubai diaries courtesy her sartorial elegance and this week was no different.

Taking to her social media handle, Mouni shared a slew of pictures that showed her in another snazzy style in Dubai, in a strapless sheer black maxi gown with a broad leather belt and fans and fashion enthusiasts were left fawning. The pictures featured the diva donning the strapless maxi gown that came in black base with off-white daisy and green leafy prints all over.

If the sheer fabric of the summery gown was not enough sultry, the plunging neckline ensured to seal the sexy deal. The floor length gown was held at the waist with a broad black leather belt to cinch her stunning hourglass figure and add to the oomph factor.

Leaving her luscious tresses open and swept on one side, Mouni opted for a neutral makeup look that included a dab of pink lipstick and rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks. As for the eye makeup, the actor opted for her signature smokey eyes along with mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking smoking hot poses for the camera on a wooden staircase, in the backdrop of a sparkling sun, Mouni sent the Internet into a meltdown. She poetically captioned the pictures, “Sun: “Ô, Wanderess, Wanderess When did you feel your most euphoric kiss? Was I the source of your greatest bliss?” (sic).”

The wide leather belt with double G buckle is Made in Italy and credited to Gucci. While the black belt was made of leather, the double G buckle was made of brass hardware and the accessory originally costs $ 1,050 or ₹78509 approximately.

Mouni Roy's wide leather belt from Gucci (gucci.com)

Needless to say, Mouni Roy looked her steamy best as fans emptied their stash of love and fire emojis in the comments section.

