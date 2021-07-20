Mouni Roy sets Dubai on fire in sheer lacey deep neck top, black pants | Watch

Channelling her inner diva to leave the fashion police gasping, Naagin star Mouni Roy dropped the hottest reel video on Instagram that set the Internet on fire. Creating hotness alert in Dubai with her bold photoshoot, Mouni sizzled in a sheer black lace deep neck top paired with black pants and our jaws just dropped in awe.

Taking to her social media handle, Mouni shared the video featuring her at her sartorial best as the camera person, lights person and other team members flanked her. Shooting in the backdrop of an art gallery in Dubai, Mouni stood out in-her sultry all black look.

The video featured the television hottie donning a black bodycon top that came with a plunging neckline and a lacey bustier. Sporting delicate straps and a deep low back, the top was tucked inside a pair of black high-waist baggy pants.

Accessorising her look with a statement necklace, a gold bracelet and a finger ring, Mouni completed her attire with a pair of metallic heels. Leaving her luscious tresses open down her shoulders, Mouni amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipstick, highlighted cheeks, smokey-eye makeup and filled-in eyebrows.

Playing with her hair and striking sensuous poses for the camera, Mouni simply captioned her picture with a black spades emoji. It is interesting to note that the spades symbol in playing cards represents fall and winter season and the power of darkness while in tarot it symbolises intellect, action, air and death.

Needless to say, the video grabbed close to 3 lakh views while still going strong and we are smitten too as we take fashion cues from the diva to redefine black on our next outing. Gone are the days when black was worn sparingly for formal events or the rare funeral.

Style queens brush aside the thought of black symbolising mourning, sinister or rebellious and have given black a distinctive position in fashion, enjoyed by no other colour. From the black leather jackets worn by biker gangs to the classic little black dress and more, an-all black look is now a symbol of class, business, elegance and sexiness in the world of fashion.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter