Mouni Roy sizzles the glam quotient in 38.5k indigo bling bralette, pantsuit

Monochrome pantsuit dressing is so yesterday or so Mouni Roy made us believe with her fashion-forward take on the ensemble as she stepped out in an indigo bling bralette and pants teamed with an indigo jacket instead of conventional black or beige tones that powersuits generally come in. Move over snug and stylish this season and take a crash course on sultry fashion from Mouni Roy who single-handedly delays winters, one sartorial pantsuit at a time.

Taking to her social media handle, Mouni shared two pictures from her latest photoshoot where she was styled by fashion stylist and designer Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya and served a mesmerizing look to raise the hotness quotient. The pictures featured the diva donning a strappy, deep neck bralette top that came in indigo blue colour and was sequinned all over.

Mouni teamed it with a pair of indigo blue pants that were made of sheeted crepe fabric and sported bling floral prints all over. She layered the look with a matching jacket which she wore unbuttoned to flaunt a killer waistline and ooze oomph.

Leaving her sleek tresses open down her back, Mouni amplified the glam quotient with a dab of nude pink lipstick, rosy blushed highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. She captioned the pictures, “There is poison ivy around the house that we thought was our own Maybe if we'd seen the beauty in all the snowflakes that fell outside it, we'd have been less discombutend God, on some really hard day's It felt like some god with a Nefarious plan was playing poker with our futures No matter how we carefully crafted it, It always felt like Someone was pulling the strings Betting on our futures and getting away with it Driving us apart Like a wedge between all of the things that we loved and us Maybe it was destiny Or maybe it was our hearts playing discombulated god's Trying to find entertainment In our pain @the.boy.who.saw.infinity what this boy wrote in 5 minutes when given three words — discombobulated, beauty & nefarious !!!!! (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Nikita Mhaisalkar’s eponymous luxury pret label that prides in luxuriously detailed hand embroidery, luxe rich textiles and focuses on practicality and movement even for the most visionary outfits. The pantsuit set originally costs ₹38,500 on her designer website.

Mouni Roy's pantsuit from Nikita Mhaisalkar (nikitamhaisalkar.com)

The lifting of the Covid-19 lockdown urges us to take stylish route again and serve a bombshell look as we head to work or take business trips again and who better to take fashion cues from than Mouni Roy.

As lockdowns lift across the world after more than a year of Covid-19 pandemic, power suit fashion became a trend just in time for a return to corporate life. If you are looking for a fresh take to set hearts race with your bold, sexy and ever so stylish look in a pantsuit, let the BTown beauties sort your fashion woes.

