Mouni Roy speaks of ‘quick successions’ in a 20K co-ord set

Mouni Roy is currently in Dubai and is making her Instagram family drool with each and every picture of herself. The actor, who never takes a break from setting fashion goals higher for us, did it again in a black and white co-ord set.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mouni Roy is an absolute fashionista and all the pictures from her fashion photoshoots on her Instagram profile stand witness to it. The actor can sizzle in both – traditional in the six yards of grace and casual Western attires with a touch of sass.

When it comes to fashion, Mouni always puts her best sartorial foot forward and makes the outfits look better. Saturday was no different. Mouni Roy walked into the weekend with a whole lot of sass in a monochrome outfit. The snippets of the fashion photoshoot made their way on her Instagram profile and since then, have been making fashion lovers scurry to take notes.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy makes jaws drop in orange bralette, thigh slit beige skirt at Dubai

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For this photoshoot, Mouni played muse to the fashion designer house Bloni and chose a monochrome ensemble from the designer house’s wardrobe. The designer house is famously known for their unconventional approach to luxury collections and their quirky designs.

Mouni opted for a handcrafted black bralette with faux leather details near the shoulders. She teamed it with a satin handcrafted pencil skirt with tie and dye prints. Mouni teamed her look with classic black stilettoes from the house of Christian Louboutin. “Quick successions of busy nothings,” Mouni accompanied the pictures with these words. Take a look at her pictures here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The attires adorned by Mouni in the picture are priced at ₹9200 and ₹10,800 in the designer’s official website. Take a look:

The attires adorned by Mouni in the picture are priced at ₹9200 and ₹10,800 in the designer’s official website. (https://store.bloni.in/)

The attires adorned by Mouni in the picture are priced at ₹9200 and ₹10,800 in the designer’s official website. (https://store.bloni.in/)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Styled by celebrity fashion stylists Amisha Jain and Simran Kabra, Mouni chose to wear her long straight tresses open around her shoulders. Assisted by makeup artist Albert and hair stylist Queensly Chettiar, Mouni opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. In dark eyeshadow, drawn eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, kohl eyes, contoured face and a shade of nude lipstick, Mouni was ready to make fashion traffic come to a standstill.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.