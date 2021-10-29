Mouni Roy makes jaws drop in orange bralette, thigh slit beige skirt at Dubai

Another day, another sizzling look of Mouni Roy setting the Internet on fire. Be it in ethnic wear or western outfits, the Bollywood actor knows how to keep fans hooked with her sartorial elegance and this Friday was no different as the diva raised the bar of beachwear goals in a bright orange bralette and thigh-high slit beige skirt while unwinding at Dubai.

Looking steamy like never before, Mouni took to her social media handle and shared a slew of pictures as she posed in the backdrop of Dubai's Burj Al Arab and the frames are too hot to handle. The pictures feature Mouni donning a bow-shaped bralette that tied at the back and came with sweetheart plunging neckline along with extremely thin straps to ooze oomph.

She teamed it with a high-waist beige skirt that contrasted the look but matched well with the sandy beach yonder. The skirt came with a front thigh-high slit that flaunted Mouni's well toned legs as she stood posing barefoot.

Leaving her silky tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Mouni went sans accessories to let her ravishing ensemble do the maximum talking. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Mouni amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Mouni captioned the pictures, “Always happy (sic)” and “If it feels good it must be (sic)” and punctuated them with orange butterfly and sun emojis. Needless to say, fans and fashion police could not help but empty their stash of love in the comments section.

The orange bralette is credited to Indian clothing shop, Rag doll, that boasts of casual vibrant collection of tees, tanks, tops and other womenswear ensembles. Mouni Roy was styled by fashion stylists Anuradha Khurana and Nidhi Kurda Khurana.

