Mouni Roy styles 14k silk twill scarf as a bold halter top and we are smitten

Making fans go weak in the knees with her sensual twist to black fashion, Mouni Roy styled a silk twill scarf as a bold halter-neck top with faux leather pants and we are smitten. Flaunting a waistline to die for along with a grunge but sizzling look, Mouni was dolled up for a cover shoot of a magazine.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a slew of pictures from her latest photoshoot where she can be seen dressed to kill in an all-black look. The pictures featured Mouni donning a navy scarf that was styled like a smoking hot halter-neck top.

The scarf featured an enchanted garden painting with hand-painted cherry blossoms, willow tresses, romantic bridges, ruins, flowing streams and lakes with water lilies growing and representing twilight colours. Made of silk twill fabric and inspired by the memories of the garden of Ninfa which is celebrated as one of the most beautiful gardens in the world, the scarf or the halter top lovingly details its crumbling ruins overgrown with flowers, ponds, brooks, blossoming tresses and pine-covered hillocks.

Mouni teamed it with a pair of narrow fit pants that came with ruched detailing, starting from the thigh and was held together at the waist with a belt and a side zip. The ruching that starts from above the knee, gave it a grunge look.

Leaving her silky tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted style, Mouni completed her attire with a pair of knee-length black leather boots. Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, she amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sultry poses for the camera, Mouni opted to go sans accessories and let her smoking hot attire do the maximum talking. She was framed in the backdrop of a royally lit vintage staircase.

The scarf is credited to Indian fashion brand, Carte Blanche, that boasts of an expression of international luxury with a soul that is firmly grounded in India and crafting timeless pieces of everlasting luxury onto single-origin heirloom quality silk with the aim of reducing environmental impact, supporting heritage crafts and opposing exploitative practices in the textile industry. The enchanted garden silk scarf originally costs ₹14,000 on the designer website.

Mouni Roy's enchanted garden silk scarf from Carte Blanche (carteblanche-india.com)

As for the faux leather pants, they are credited to Indian retail brand, Label Frow, which boasts of one-of-a kind, seasonless pieces that bring back slow fashion. The black faux leather pants originally costs ₹5,450 on their designer website and is just the perfect statement piece to have in your closet.

Mouni Roy's black faux leather from Label Frow (labelfrow.com)

Mouni Roy was styled by celebrity fashion stylist and costume designer Simran Kabra.

