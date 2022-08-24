Move over brightening face creams and exfoliating serums. Try glycolic acid with these skincare tips

Tried all the possible brightening face creams and exfoliating serums but still haven’t found a solution for dark spots, uneven skin tone or excess oil? Maybe it’s time to try out a little magic trick called glycolic acid, which is an alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) that works on loosening the bonds between your skin cells in the outer layers of the skin and gently exfoliates while also helping lighten dark spots, even discolouration and smooth fine lines and wrinkles.

Glycolic acid is a naturally occurring AHA that is known for its anti acne, anti wrinkle and skin lightening properties and it works by clearing dead skin and excess oil hence, speeds up skin renewal. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Deep Lalvani, Founder of Sublime Life, explained, “Glycolic acid, being a great humectant, draws moisture from two places, from the air and from the deeper layers of the skin. If the air outside is humid, it pulls that extra water in which is super as the skin feels hydrated but in dry climate, it draws water from the deeper layers of the skin to the surface from where it evaporates quickly, leaving your skin feeling drier.”

He suggested, “One hack to prevent this is to use a moisturiser after the glycolic acid product. This helps in sealing the moisture in and doesn't dry out your skin. Glycolic acid's strength lies in its smaller molecule size as compared to other AHAs. It might be tinier but it surely delivers stronger results. The smaller molecule size aids in its easy penetration to the deeper layers of the skin, increased collagen production and improved firmness properties.”

Adding to the list of some of the benefits that Glycolic acid gives to your skin, Mansi Vyas, Founder of Azafran, shared:

1. Anti-ageing - It helps smoothen the fine lines and wrinkles. Glycolic acid can reduce some of the processes that cause visible signs of skin aging. These substances give skin elasticity and structure.

2. Hydration - It gives your skin the glow and plump while also hydrating it and reducing the dryness.

3. Sun damage - It reduces the dark patches caused by the sun’s harsh rays and boosts skin collagen from the sun. It can reduce sun damage and increase collagen and hyaluronic acid in the skin

4. Complexion - Glycolic acid boosts skin radiance and reduces uneven skin tone, giving your skin a natural glow.

5. Exfoliation - Glycolic acid is said to be an excellent exfoliant that gently precludes ingrown hair and makes open pores appear smaller by helping the skin get rid of dead skin cells.

6. Acne - Glycolic acid also cleans out all the impurities from your pores and helps combat blackheads, inflamed breakouts and acne.

Given that Glycolic acid products are available in various concentrations, Zeal Shah, Founder and Director of Bare Body Essentials, revealed a few things to keep in mind before introducing it in your daily skincare routine:

1. Start with using lower concentrations of glycolic acid and give your skin sometime to get used to this ingredient. Some redness, burning and stinging can be expected initially.

2. Do not use Vitamin C products with glycolic acid, because it causes an imbalance in the pH level and become useless.

3. Be sure to include SPF in your routine while using glycolic acid.

4. It is an exfoliating agent. Do not use a scrub with glycolic acid to avoid irritating your skin.

5. Consult your dermatologist before using a product with more that 10% glycolic acid.