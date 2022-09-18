Mrunal Thakur, in a silver dress, is the ‘silver lining’ herself

Mrunal Thakur is her own silver lining. The actor is an absolute fashionista who keeps sharing snippets from her fashion diaries on a regular basis and making her fans swoon. Mrunal is currently basking in the success of her recently-released film Sita Ramam. The period romantic drama also starred Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. Mrunal, who played Dulquer’s love interest in the film, has been garnering a lot of praises for her performance from audience and critics alike. Mrunal is also busy looking great in stunning attires. The actor is on a spree of sharing glimpses from her fashion photoshoots and dropping major cues of fashion for her fans to follow.

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur is taking over Chicago in a stunning casual ensemble

A day back, Mrunal shared a slew of pictures of herself looking like a silver lining. The actor painted Instagram in shades of silver and glitter as she decked up in a silver bodycon dress and made us drool. Mrunal ditched ethnic ensembles and the six yards of grace and instead gave us all kinds of weekend party vibes in a sequined silver dress. The actor decked up in the bodycon dress that featured off-shoulders and alternate stripes in silver and white fabric. The actor merged glam, glitter, sass and style as she looked stunning as ever in the attire. “Silver lining,” Mrunal aptly captioned the pictures. Take a look at her pictures here:

Mrunal’s post was flooded with likes and comments from her fans and friends in no time. The actor’s colleague from the film industry Archhana Puran Singh commented, “Look at you gurrrrrl. Killin it. Biiiig hug.”

Mrunal accessorised her look for the day in silver ear studs with white stone studded details. The actor wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part. In nude eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Mrunal aced the look to perfection.

