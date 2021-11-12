Mrunal Thakur decks up in a soft pink saree for the promotions of Dhamaka

Mrunal Thakur is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Dhamaka. The film, which is slated to release next Friday, is being promoted by its main cast - Mrunal and Kartik Aaryan - in full swing. Mrunal keeps treating her Instagram family to snippets of her fashion from her promotion days and they are drooling at each and every outfit that the actor decks up in.

On Friday, Mrunal was in a saree sort of mind. Mrunal chose to go with a silk soft pink frilled saree for the promotions of Dhamaka and we are not complaining at all. The actor teamed it with a pink and silver embellished blouse with long sleeves. The blouse is heavily embroidered in silver zari and moti and added to the oomph factor of Mrunal’s overall look for the day.

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur is a ‘Greenade’ in a white and green co-ord set

In the picture, Mrunal can be seen posing tall in an outdoor setup and showing off her attire for the day. Styled by celebrity stylist Sheefa Gilani, Mrunal left her shoulder length straight tresses open with a middle part, around her shoulders. Assisted by makeup artist Lochan and Mallika Jolly, Mrunal opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner, black kohl, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Mrunal was ready to stop fashion traffic. Take a look at her picture here:

With the picture, Mrunal also reminded her fans of the release of her upcoming film Dhamaka. “Dhamaka hone wala hain! Aagle Friday (Dhamaka is about to happen next Friday), excited,” she wrote in her caption.

Dhamaka, an adaptation of the 2013 film The Terror Live, traces the journey of a journalist who receives life threats after he interviews a terrorist, who blows up a bridge. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Dhamaka is slated for an OTT-release on Netflix, on November 19.

Kartik Aaryan plays the lead role of the journalist, Arjun Pathak, in this film. Mrunal Thakur plays the role of Kartik’s on-screen wife – Soumya Mehra Pathak. Besides Kartik and Mrunal, Amruta Subhash, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Vikas Kumar will also be seen in pivotal roles in Dhamaka.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.