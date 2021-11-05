Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Diwali 2021: Mrunal Thakur looks ‘beauteous’ in a navy blue saree
fashion

Diwali 2021: Mrunal Thakur looks ‘beauteous’ in a navy blue saree

  • Mrunal accessorised her look for the day in golden earrings and a ring from the house of Narayan Jewels. Styled by fashion stylist Ami Patel, Mrunal left her shoulder-length tresses open in wavy curls around her shoulders as she posed for the pictures. 
Diwali 2021: Mrunal Thakur looks ‘beauteous’ in a navy blue saree(Instagram/@mrunalthakur)
Diwali 2021: Mrunal Thakur looks ‘beauteous’ in a navy blue saree(Instagram/@mrunalthakur)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 11:31 AM IST
Copy Link
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

As the festival of lights made its way into the homes of the people, houses were decked up in the brightest colours, lights and mirth. Diwali, the festival of lights, was celebrated on November 4, this year. Since then, Instagram has been replete with pictures of celebrities in their best ethnic attires, engrossed in their Diwali activities. While some celebrities adorned their best ethnic outfits, some also shared glimpses of their Diwali puja.

Goddess Lakshmi is celebrated during Diwali to invite wealth and prosperity into the homes. Some of the Bollywood celebrities also decked up in the six yards of grace and looked absolutely stunning. Mrunal Thakur is one of them, who went all festive on her attire for Thursday, and shared multiple glimpses of the same on her Instagram profile.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2021: Mrunal Thakur decks up in a 55K lehenga

For this Diwali, Mrunal played muse to fashion designer Punit Balana and decked up in a navy blue silk saree from the designer’s wardrobe. The silk saree is bordered in silver zari. Mrunal paired it with a slip-in silver blouse, intricately designed in embellished threads. Soni Razdan had the perfect words to sum up Mrunal’s Diwali look – “beauteous.” Take a look:

+

Mrunal accessorised her look for the day in golden earrings and a ring from the house of Narayan Jewels. Styled by fashion stylist Ami Patel, Mrunal left her shoulder-length tresses open in wavy curls around her shoulders as she posed for the pictures. With the pictures she also wrote a warm wish for her fans in Hindi, which translates to – “Warmest greetings of Diwali.”

Assisted by makeup artist Mehak Oberoi, Mrunal opted for a festive makeup look to complement her attire. She decked herself in black eyeliner, black kohl, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. In an indoor setup, Mrunal posed by yellow chandeliers as she looked absolutely gorgeous.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mrunal thakur diwali 2021
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out