Mrunal Thakur in two beautiful lehengas serves the perfect wedding look, modern brides-to-be take notes. All pics

Mrunal Thakur's latest photoshoot is winning hearts online with the star's breathtaking elegance and gorgeous Indian wear she donned for the pictures. The actor recently shot for designer Shehla Khan's latest collection 'Venus'. She exuded elegance in two glamorous outfits that should definitely be a part of every bride-to-be's mood board for their wedding. She chose an aqua-coloured lehenga and a lace-embroidered ivory lehenga in the pictures. Keep scrolling as we share our download on both the bridal looks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also Read | Ananya Panday and cousin Alanna Panday's unique bralettes for Mehendi ceremony should inspire your summer wedding look)

Mrunal Thakur dons two beauteous lehengas

Photographer Rohan Shrestha recently took to Instagram to share pictures of Mrunal dressed in two lehenga sets from designer Shehla Khan's eponymous label. The traditional yet modern ensembles are from her latest collection, and Mrunal did justice to the creations by wearing them with elegance and poise. The ivory lehenga is perfect for brides who wish to take the modern route by ditching the traditional red, and the aqua outfit is great for wedding festivities like cocktail parties or Sangeet nights. Check out Mrunal's pictures in both ensembles below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first post shows Mrunal in the ivory ensemble featuring a matching blouse, lehenga skirt and dupatta. While the choli features a lace-embroidered sheer overlay, a beige lining, half-length sleeves, an off-the-shoulder plunging neckline, a fitted bust and a midriff-baring cropped hem, the lehenga has a broad fitted waistband, lace-embroidered and pleated sheer overlay, scalloped hem, and a layered beige ghera.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mrunal styled it with a matching lace-embroidered net dupatta adorned in sequin embellishments and draped as a veil. Lastly, statement rings, high heels, earrings, winged eyeliner, pink lips, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, and sleek open tresses completed the glam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The second photoshoot features Mrunal in an aqua-coloured chiffon multiple-drape lehenga skirt paired with a coordinated lace corset and a dupatta. While the lehenga has a thigh-high slit on the front, the blouse comes with a plunging sweetheart neckline, boning on the bodice, sequins and crystals embellishments and an asymmetric cropped hem.

Mrunal paired the ensemble with high heels, dangling pearl earrings, a statement rose ring, and sheer lace-embroidered white gloves. Open tresses, blue eye shadow, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, nude lips, dewy base, and beaming highlighter completed the glam picks.