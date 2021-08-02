Mrunal Thakur slays hipster off-duty aesthetic in 13.6k blue printed trackset

Wearing and working in a pair of smart tracksuit has been one of the biggest trends of this millennium, especially during these months of Covid-19 lockdown and Bollywood diva Mrunal Thakur too was seen raising the heat in a chic off-duty aesthetic. Dropping a hilarious video of grooving with her siblings, the Toofan star got fashionistas hooked to her hipster look in a blue printed loungewear and inspires us to immediately add the urban elements of '90s athletic wear into our summer wardrobe.

A flood of pictures of Mrunal are currently surfacing the Internet that show her nailing the laid back style in the quirky trackset but with a touch of glam. The pictures feature her donning a blue printed cotton sweatshirt that came with full sleeves, tape details and a contrasting orange rib at sleeves hem and bottom hem.

It was teamed with a pair of blue printed cotton trackpants that too sported tape details on the sides. The trackpants came with a contrast orange piping detail at front and contrast orange rib at the bottom hem.

Mrunal Thakur in blue printed loungewear (Elevate Promotions)

Pulling back her silky tresses into a neat high ponytail hairstyle, Mrunal completed her attire with a pair of transparent heels to seal the glam deal. Accessorising her look with a pair of metallic earrings, Mrunal opted for a dewy makeup look with a nude pink lipstick and filled-in eyebrows.

Mrunal Thakur in blue printed loungewear (Elevate Promotions)

Hopping onto the ‘Listen To Me Now’ trend that is currently going viral on Instagram, Mrunal was seen incorporating the signature steps of Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan as she hilariously grooved with her siblings in an exotic garden setting. Letting her hair down for the fun session, Mrunal captioned the video, “Because we siblings don’t listen to ANYONE #Thakurgang (sic).”

The loungewear is credited to Indian fashion label Mellowdrama that boasts of prêt wear and includes pure fabrics with easy fits, contemporary cuts, fine embroideries, quirky embellishments, statement sleeves, ruffles, denim details, pearls, beads and crystals. The trackset originally costs ₹13,600 on the designer website.

Mrunal Thakur's trackset from Mellowdrama (mellowdrama.co.in)

Mrunal Thakur was styled by fashion stylists and creative consultants Tanya Ghavri and Nidhi Jeswani. Ever since the Covid-19 lockdown pushed us into the confines of our homes and work-from-home became a lifestyle from 2020, loungewear became the lockdown fashion and even the post-pandemic fashion is seeing shirts being replaced with oversized, boyfriend tees while PJs are here to dominate our wardrobes instead of jeans.

Serving a laid-back off-duty aesthetic in the fashion world is the new trend among fashionistas which takes our love to laze around in PJs to next level and has us hooked with a strong desire to not leave the warm soft bed but in a cosy, fashionable, classy and well groomed way. Loungewear and active wear are rapidly taking over street style looks with their quirkiness be it stylish pyjamas, mesh sports bras or kitschy printed track pants.

With lockdown still being reinforced in several places, the loungewear trend is getting thumbs up all across the world and style curators are already bent double to creatively transform it into mainstream fashion. Needless to say, while comfort wear and workout wear have a moment in the fashion world, loungewear have become a celeb-approved holiday trend and the lockdown fashion even in the post-pandemic world which is seeing shirts being replaced with oversized, boyfriend tees while PJs are here to dominate our wardrobes instead of jeans.

